Ty Majeski Joins ThorSport Racing to Pilot Fifth Entry

Ty Majeski will pilot a fifth entry for ThorSport Racing at Charlotte Motor Speedway and Nashville Superspeedway in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.

“I’m extremely thankful for this opportunity here at ThorSport Racing and I’m ready to make the most of it. I’ve been hands on working at the shop for the last couple months and I’m going to be as prepared as I possibly can be. I know Bud (Haefele) and the guys on the team will put a great truck underneath me. I can’t wait to head to Charlotte and get to work.”

The late model racing star resume is extensive and became even longer when he became the first driver in the 45-year history of the Rattler 250 to have won the Super Late Model race four times when he captured the win this past year at the South Alabama Speedway. He went into the race weekend as the defending champion and also won the race in 2016 and 2017.

Other accomplishments include winning the prestigious Snowball Derby at Five Flags Speedway in 2020, three consecutive Governor’s Cup titles (2015, 2016, 2017), the 2016 Super Late Model Champion at the World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing at New Smyrna Speedway. Winner of the Dick Trickle 99 Champion at Dells Raceway Park, two-time Slinger Nationals champion, two-time Dixieland 250 champion, three-time Oktoberfest 200 champion, as well as the inaugural Alan Kulwicki Driver Development Program champion in 2015, one of seven drivers competing.

He earned ARCA Midwest Tour Rookie of the Year honors in 2014 where he went on to become a four-time ARCA Midwest Tour Champion during his career in the series.

The Wisconsin native competed in 15 Camping World Truck Series races in 2020 scoring his best finish of eighth at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

In 2019, he competed in six ARCA Racing Menards Series events where he went on to win at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Pocono Raceway, and Chicagoland Speedway in addition to six top-five and six top-10 finishes, and 112 laps led.

He has previously made 15 Xfinity Series starts (2017-2018) with his best finish of seventh at Iowa Speedway in 2018.

Catch all of the racing action from Charlotte, Saturday, May 28, at 8:30 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1 (FS1). Additional coverage can be found via the Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM Channel 90.