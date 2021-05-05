GMS Racing Camping World Trucks Darlington Preview

Notes:
- Throwback tribute: Tyler Ankrum will run a throwback scheme to "the best there is, plain and simple" Ricky Bobby from the 2006 film Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby with LiUNA! as primary sponsor.
- Chassis history: Ankrum and the No. 26 team will compete with chassis no. 311 this weekend in Darlington. Ankrum had two top-10 finishes in three starts with this chassis in 2020.
- Playoff outlook: Ankrum enters the Darlington weekend 18th in the championship standings, 63 points back from the playoff cutoff line.
- Crew chief corner: Charles Denike has one NASCAR Xfinity Series race as crew chief at Darlington Raceway and was atop the pit box for the No. 24 team for GMS in last season's Camping World Trucks return to the track.
Quote:
“I'm excited about going back to Darlington. We had a pretty good showing there last year, ran inside the top 10 for most of the race, but ran into a bit of bad luck and driver error there at the end. We're going to correct that this year and we're going to come back stronger and we will go see if we can put Ricky Bobby's Talladega Nights paint scheme in victory lane."