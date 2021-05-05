Spencer Davis to pay tribute to Darrell Waltrip at Darlington Raceway

As NASCAR roars into Darlington (S.C.) Raceway for their annual NASCAR Throwback weekend at the track dubbed “Too Tough To Tame”, Spencer Davis Motorsports and driver Spencer Davis will pay tribute to former NASCAR Hall of Famer Darrell Waltrip.



Davis’s No. 11 Toyota Tundra will adorn the paint scheme utilized by the former NASCAR Camping World Truck Series owner and driver campaigned during the 2004 NCWTS season at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway and Lucas Oil Raceway Park, respectively.



“Darrell Waltrip has done so much for NASCAR throughout his storied career both on and off the track, I only saw it fitting that we pay tribute to him this weekend at Darlington,” said Davis.



“The truck looks fantastic, and I hope that we’re able to make him and all of his race fans proud carrying this iconic paint scheme on Friday night.”



Waltrip, a three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion made 55 career starts at Darlington, collecting five wins, 18 top-five and 23 top-10 finishes at the 1.366-mile oval.



Davis, 22, will make his NCWTS Darlington debut Friday night under the lights in the LiftKits4Less.com 200.



“I’m optimistic about the race this weekend,” added Davis. “I have never been to Darlington, but I feel confident in our ability to go out there this weekend and put out a Darrell Waltrip-like performance in our No. 11 INOX Supreme Lubricants. I appreciate INOX Supreme Lubricants giving us the blessing to change up the paint scheme for this weekend and participate in Darlington’s throwback weekend.”



Entering Darlington, Davis, 22, has 26 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series starts to his credit with a career-best finish of seventh at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in Feb. 2018, with additional top-10s at Texas Motor Speedway (June 2018) and Kentucky Speedway (July 2019).



The LiftKits4Less.com 200 (147 laps | 200.1 miles) is the eighth of 22 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races on the 2021 schedule. The 40-truck field will take the green flag on Fri., May 7, 2021, shortly after 7:30 p.m. ET with live coverage on FOX Sports 1, the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM Satellite Radio NASCAR Channel 90.



