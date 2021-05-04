Corey Heim - No. 51 JBL Tundra Camping World Trucks Darlington Preview

What does it mean to you to be getting the opportunity to make your Camping World Truck Series debut?

“I’m really excited to get started this weekend in Darlington. My JBL Tundra should be really fast. KBM has been on a hot streak the past couple of weeks. I have everyone behind me. Mardy Lindley is working on the truck and doing his best. Hopefully, I can bring my A game.”

Knowing that you will not have any practice, how have you prepared for Friday?

“It’ll definitely be tough this weekend. Darlington, from what I’ve heard, is a really challenging racetrack. To have no practice or qualifying and making my series debut, it’s going to be tough for sure. I know I have a really good team behind me. I’ve been doing things in the sim and everything I can online, like YouTube and some on board research to do everything I can to possibly research for it.”

Have you set any goals for Friday?