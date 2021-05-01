Grant Enfinger returns to CR7 Motorsports at Kansas Speedway

In an effort to allow Enfinger to earn maximum points in the Truck Series, CR7 Motorsports primary driver Codie Rohrbaugh offer to vacate his seat of the No. 9 Chevrolet Silverado for the seventh race of the season.

He is expected to return to the series’ next event at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway on May 7, 2021.

Kansas will mark the second start for Enfinger aboard the team’s No. 9 CR7 Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado this season and the Fairhope, Ala. native eyes his second top-10 finish with the Doug George-led organization.

Earlier this season, Enfinger who also drives the No. 98 truck for ThorSport Racing guided the Statesville, N.C.-based CR7 Motorsports team to a seventh-place finish at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway in March.

Set to make his sixth start of 2021, Enfinger is back and eager to deliver CR7 Motorsports their third top-10 finish of 2021 – while continuing to help George and mainstay driver Codie Rohrbaugh enhance their program in their second year of nearly full-time Truck Series competition.

“We’re happy to have Grant (Enfinger) back aboard the No. 9 Grant County Mulch Chevrolet Silverado this weekend at Kansas,” offered Rohrbaugh. “I know his experience in the Truck Series has the potential to further strengthen our organization as we work to be a more

mainstay competitive team in 2021.”

Enfinger, 36, will make his seventh NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start at Kansas and eyes his first victory at the 1.5-mile track.

In his previous six efforts, he holds three top-five and five top-10 finishes in the City of Oz. Since 2017, he carries an average finish of 6.0.

CR7 Motorsports enters Kansas looking to rebound from a tough finish at Richmond (Va.) Raceway where Rohrbaugh was knocked out of contention of the ToyotaCare 250 by another competitor.

“Even though we had a tough finish at Richmond, I’m proud of everyone’s hard work so far this season,” added Rohrbaugh. “Yes, we have had some bumps in the road – but at the end of the day getting through those tough days will make us a better team.

“Whether it’s me or Grant behind the wheel, the team has been at it working hard to make sure our CR7 Motorsports trucks go to the track competitive and prepared to do battle.

“It would be great to earn another top-10 finish on Saturday night and keep the momentum on our side heading into Darlington Raceway next weekend.”

Based on metrics set by NASCAR without practice or qualifying, Enfinger will lineup 29th for the 134-lap race.

CR7 Motorsports has 33 NCWTS starts to their credit with a career-best finish of third at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway (February 2020). Additionally, the team owns five other top-10 finishes at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway (fifth) in October 2020, Richmond (Va.) Raceway (sixth) in September 2020, Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway (seventh | Grant Enfinger) in March 2021, Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway (eighth) in February 2021 and Martinsville (Va.) Speedway (10 th ) in October 2019. An 11th place qualifying effort at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway (Oct. 2019) is the team’s best time trials effort to date.

With 16 races remaining, Enfinger despite missing one race is seventh in the championship driver standings, just 11 points from fifth. CR7 Motorsports holds a respectable 17th in the championship owner standings after six races.

In 20 career ARCA starts, Rohrbaugh has a best finish of seventh twice at Pocono (Pa.) Raceway (July 2018 and Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway (February 2019). He has qualified a career-best fourth on four different occasions, most recently at Kansas Speedway (Oct. 2018).

Marketing partnership(s) opportunities are also available for the No. 9 Grant County Mulch Chevrolet in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, as well as the team’s ARCA Menards Series No. 97 A.L.L. Construction | Grant County Mulch Chevrolet program with driver Jason Kitzmiller for the 2021 seasons and beyond. Interested inquiries are encouraged to contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 304.257.8783.