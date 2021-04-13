Kraus, Hillman Team Up First Time At Richmond

Derek Kraus and crew chief Mark Hillman will team up in their first race together as the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series heads to Virginia’s Richmond Raceway for the ToyotaCare 250 on Saturday.

The addition of Hillman to the McAnally-Hilgemann Racing No. 19 team was announced April 1.

The MHR team is working hard to gain ground on their competition, as they did at this point in the season a year ago. Beginning with the sixth race in 2020, Kraus notched top-10 finishes in five of his next six races. His performance propelled him to ninth in the championship standings.

Kraus and Hillman are focused on having a strong performance at Richmond with the No. 19 IncredibleBank Toyota Tundra, as they work to start building similar momentum to contend for a spot in this year’s playoffs.

Hillman, a 41-year-old from New York state, has worked as a crew chief in all three of NASCAR’s national series levels. His resume includes being a crew chief for multiple teams in the NASCAR Cup Series from 2014 to 2019. He most recently worked with MBM Motorsports in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Derek Kraus – About this week

What are your thoughts about Richmond?

“I’m excited about Mark Hillman joining the team. We want to get off to a great start together at Richmond. The entire crew is working hard.”

