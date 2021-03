John Hunter Nemechek was relegated to a 39th-place finish on the dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway due to another competitor making contact with the nose of the No. 4 Mobil 1 Tundra after he spun at the front of the field on lap 48. Prior to spinning, Nemechek was running in fifth position.

Nemechek’s lead in the point standings shrinks to six tallies over Toyota teammate Ben Rhodes.