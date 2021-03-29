DGR NCWTS Race Recap: Bristol Motor Speedway

|
Hailie Deegan, No. 1 Monster Energy F-150
Start: 22nd
Finish: 19th
- During the first caution on lap 12, Deegan reported her F-150 was tight while in the 22nd spot.
- Deegan ended Stage 1 in 16th and pitted during the break for adjustments to help with her drive off.
- She started the second stage from 13th. Nine laps into the stage, the caution was displayed again and Deegan reported she needed more lateral grip. The Monster Energy driver stayed out on the track and restarted in the same position.
- Throughout several cautions in the stage, Deegan steadily remained within the top-16. The Ford driver ended the stage in 14th. During the stage break, she came in for adjustments to give her more grip.
- Deegan started Stage 3 from the 15th spot. With 50 laps to go, the caution was displayed with Deegan in the 16th position. Throughout several more cautions to end the stage, Deegan remained in the top-20. The track continued to dry out in the closing laps and it became more difficult to pass which relegated Deegan to a 19th-place finish.