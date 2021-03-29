DGR NCWTS Race Recap: Bristol Motor Speedway

Tanner Gray, No. 15 Ford Performance F-150 Start: 18th Finish: 13th Gray lined up 18th for the initial start and quickly used the high line to advance to 14th. While attempting to pass for 13th, he spun to the inside of the track to avoid contact.

The No. 15 Ford Performance F-150 restarted 36th and would finish there in Stage 1 after making contact with the outside wall caused the handling to fade.

At the stage break, the team changed tires, added fuel and made damage repairs to the right front suspension. Positions could not be gained on pit road, so the No. 15 restarted in the 36th position for Stage 2.

Caution flag waved nine laps into the stage and Gray had advanced up to 24th. A series of cautions throughout the remainder of the stage made it tough to gain positions, but Gray managed to advance three more spots to finish Stage 2 in 21st.

Green flag waved for the final stage on lap 92 and the No. 15 was up to 17th within the opening seven laps. When the caution came out on lap 117, Gray was up to 14th and continued to battle for position over the remaining 25 circuits. He would ultimately finish 13th as the highest-finishing F-150 for DGR.