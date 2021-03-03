Roper Racing teams up with Children's Miracle Network

No. 04 Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals News and Notes:

• Viva Las Vegas: Cory Roper will make his 4th NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the No. 04 Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals Ford F-150 for Roper Racing.

o Roper had a previous best qualifying run of 5th in 2019 at Las Vegas.

• Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals: Roper will be racing with Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals on his truck in Las Vegas with Carquest Auto Parts as an associatre sponsor. Roper will help bring awareness toward CMN Hospitals.

o “It is a privelage to represent Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals this weekend on the No. 04 Ford F-150,” said Roper. “This is a great cause to help change kids’ health and change the future for children all over the country. We’re going to give our very best this weekend for CMN.”

o Statement from CMN: “We’re thrilled to have Cory Roper and Roper Racing supporting Children’s Miracle Network this weekend for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Our partners suggested we jump onboard with Roper Racing this weekend and we couldn’t refuse. This a great opportunity to help build awareness to our organization. We wish Cory and his team the best this weekend.”

• Points: Roper comes into this race 13th in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series standings.

• Race Info: The Bucked Up 200 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway begins at 9:00 p.m. ET on Friday, March 5th, 2021. The race will have live coverage on FS1, Sirius XM Radio Ch. 90 and MRN Radio.

Behind the Driver’s Seat:

Cory Roper: “Las Vegas is a very fun race track to compete because you can use multiple grooves on the track to race on. The trucks are also packed together with the speeds that we run. The competition here at this track is phenomenal. I look forward to battling it out with the other teams all race.”

Roper Racing PR