DGR NCWTS Race Recap: Daytona I

|
Hailie Deegan, No. 1 Monster Energy Ford F-150
Start: Ninth
Finish: 24th
- In Stage 1, Deegan hugged the yellow line for most of the stage and ended it in 13th. She pitted during the stage break for fuel-only and a track-bar adjustment after reporting her Monster Energy Ford F-150 was loose on entry and snug on exit.
- The 19-year-old started Stage 2 in sixth and closed it out in 26th after slipping back in the pack at the high-banked oval. Crew chief Mike Hillman Jr. told Deegan to stay out during the stage break.
- When the green flag dropped on the final stage, Deegan took off from the seventh position in her Ford F-150.
- Throughout several cautions in the final stage, the California native made a couple of pit stops for fuel and fresh tires, including on lap 74 after missing an accident in front of her. Deegan restarted 27th on lap 78.
- With 19 laps to go, the Monster Energy driver spun and made contact with the inside wall causing left-front damage to her No. 1 machine. Deegan brought her F-150 down pit road for repairs.
- The lengthy repairs put Deegan three laps down and she ultimately finished 24th.