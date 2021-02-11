Young’s Motorsports NextEra Energy Resources 250 Team Preview

No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Kris Wright

Primary Partner(s): F.N.B. Corporation

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado

Crew Chief: Eddie Troconis

2020 Driver Points Position: N|A | 2020 Owner Points Position: 24th

Chassis Intel: YMS Chassis No. 3

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

Welcome To The Team: Road racing standout Kris Wright joins Young’s Motorsports for the full 2021 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season beginning with Friday night’s NextEra Energy Resources 250 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway.

The former IMSA and Formula 3 driver enters the Truck Series scene after spending much of the 2020 season competing in the ARCA Menards Series competing for Chad Bryant Racing and GMS Racing respectively.

Wright earned three top-10 finishes in six races, including a career-best seventh in the season finale at Kansas Speedway last October.

Calling the Shots: Guiding Wright as crew chief of the No. 02 F.N.B. Corporation Chevrolet Silverado is longtime crew chief Eddie Troconis.

Troconis is a two-time winning crew chief in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and comes to Young’s Motorsports after tenures at ThorSport Racing, AM Racing and Sam Hunt Racing (Xfinity Series) respectively.

He will crew chief his 123 rd NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday night. In his previous 122 races, he has two wins, 22 top-five and 44 top-10 finishes to his resume.

He has seven prior Truck Series races as crew chief at Daytona with a best finish of fourth twice, most recently with Ben Rhodes in February 2018.

Staying Busy: In addition to his duties in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series with Young’s Motorsports, Wright has been staying busy with competition in Super Late Models at New Smyrna (Fla.) Speedway, where Wright has been competing in this year’s World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing.

Seat Time: To help prepare Kris Wright for his NASCAR Camping World Truck Series debut at Daytona International Speedway, Wright tested the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet ARCA car at the 2.5-mile superspeedway during the series’ open test in January 2021.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Kris Wright, please visit, kriswrightmotorsports.com, like him on Facebook (Kris Wright Racing) and follow him on Twitter (@kriswrightraces).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports) and follow on Instagram (youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Kris Wright Pre-Race Quotes:

On Daytona (Fla.) international Speedway: “I am excited to get to Daytona this weekend with the Young’s Motorsports team. It’s going to be a very competitive race, but I hope luck is on our side and we can have a strong finish with our F.N.B. Corporation Chevrolet Silverado.”