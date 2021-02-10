John Hunter Nemechek - No. 4 Fire Alarm Services Tundra Camping World Trucks Daytona Preview

Are you looking forward to being back in the Camping World Truck Series this year?

“I definitely am looking forward to being back in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series this year. I am looking forward to getting things kicked off this weekend at Daytona with our KBM Fire Alarm Services Toyota Tundra. I am looking forward to getting the year started and hopefully coming home with a truck covered in confetti!”

What does it mean to have a sponsor like Fire Alarm Services supporting your career?

“I can’t say thank you enough to Fire Alarm Services, Shannon and Connie, and everyone that is involved for having my back for so many years back when I started truck racing quite a few years ago from moving up to the Xfinity and Cup series and now back to the Truck Series. It’s something that we didn’t anticipate coming, but they want to win as much as I do. We are here for wins this season. Hopefully, we can get them to victory lane like we have in the past in almost every series and bring them home a championship come Phoenix.”

Did you set any goals for this season?

“There are definitely some internal goals. I don’t want to publicize those goals. The goal is to obviously win races and be a contender for the championship come Phoenix for our finale. Hopefully, we can accomplish all that, get as many wins as possible, and be a contender each week.”

What does it take to be successful at Daytona?