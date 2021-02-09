Drew Dollar - No. 51 JBL Tundra Camping World Trucks Daytona Preview

How excited are you for your eight-race schedule with KBM?

“I’m really excited about these eight races that I have coming up. It is a great opportunity with a good team and a team with a lot of history. It’s really the best opportunity that I could ask for. I’m ready to put in the work and get after it this season.”

Do you think superspeedway racing is something that you are going to excel at this year?

“Last year, we were really good in the Camry in the ARCA series. I was comfortable on the tracks. I think our JBL Tundra will be good this season in the trucks. I am looking forward to it. Hopefully, we keep the same pattern going on and end up at the front of the field.”

How have you prepared for Daytona?