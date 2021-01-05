David Gilliland Partners with Johnny Gray to form David Gilliland Racing

It was announced today that veteran NASCAR driver David Gilliland has formed a new partnership with businessman Johnny Gray to form David Gilliland Racing (DGR). The team will remain based in Mooresville, N.C., competing in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, ARCA Menards Series and the CARS Late Model Stock Tour with factory support from Ford Performance.

Former co-owner and CEO of Crosley Brands, Bo LeMastus, will remain with DGR in a marketing and sponsorship capacity.

Although Gray made his career in the business world, he is a lifelong racer who has driven competitively in various arenas, including go-karts, late models and dirt sprint cars, NHRA's Lucas Oil sportsman series, and as a professional Pro Stock and Funny Car driver in the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series. The successful businessman from Artesia, N.M., joined the professional driving ranks in 1993 and garnered his first win in 2011 in Brainerd, Minn.

“I have been a part of DGR for the past two years with my grandsons, Tanner and Taylor Gray, and I’m impressed with the growth and progress the team has made in such a short amount of time,” said Johnny Gray. “Being able to invest in a growing organization is a great opportunity and I’m looking forward to being a part of helping the drivers reach their full potential.”

“Johnny Gray is an astute businessman and a racer at heart,” said Gilliland. “Having him invest in our team will help us continue to enhance our program and level of competition. We have developed a great relationship with Johnny and his family in past two years and I believe his involvement will really benefit our team and drivers. The name may have changed, but our goal remains the same, which is to win.

“I also have to thank Bo LeMastus for all of his support throughout the years. I’m happy he is still going to be a big part of the team on the marketing side continuing our Crosley Brands relationship. He has been a great business partner and an even better friend.”

“The first day I met David (Gilliland) I knew he was my true partner in racing,” LeMastus said. “Now it’s time to transition back to where I began in marketing and step out of the owner role. I know our partnership on the marketing side will be just as strong and I look forward to many more years with David and the team.”