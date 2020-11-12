"Brett Moffitt will not be returning to GMS Racing for the 2021 season. We can't thank Moffitt enough for his commitment to GMS over the past two years. We wish him the best of luck at Our Motorsports next year." - Mike Beam, President of GMS Racing
GMS Racing Statement - Brett Moffitt
Speedway Digest Staff Thursday, Nov 12 177
- font size decrease font size increase font size
Speedway Digest Staff
Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest
Latest from Speedway Digest Staff
- By The Numbers: NASCAR Completes Full Season Amidst Global Pandemic
- Chase Purdy Joins GMS Racing’s Powerhouse Team Full-Time for the 2021 Season
- Gianmarco Ercoli and Vittorio Ghirelli top Free Practice at Automotodrom Grobnik in Croatia
- Top 10 things to enjoy while visiting the Pinnacle Speedway in Lights at iconic Bristol Motor Speedway and Dragway
- Ryan Rackley Preparing For Dirt Modified Debut In Florida