NASCAR Truck Series News
Thursday, Nov 12 177
GMS Racing Statement - Brett Moffitt

"Brett Moffitt will not be returning to GMS Racing for the 2021 season. We can't thank Moffitt enough for his commitment to GMS over the past two years. We wish him the best of luck at Our Motorsports next year." - Mike Beam, President of GMS Racing

