Diversified Motorsports Enterprises to close out season at Phoenix Raceway

Diversified Motorsports Enterprises (DME) started the 2020 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series (NGROTS) season at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway and will close out the season with Friday night’s Lucas Oil 150 at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway.



Robby Lyons will drive the team’s No. 97 Chevrolet Silverado in his second NGROTS start at the 1.0-mile.



Lyons, 31, will continue to have the support of Sunwest Construction for the 23rd race of the season. Industry veteran and winning NASCAR crew chief Bruce Cook will call the shots for the highly anticipated season finale.



“Diversified Motorsports Enterprises is glad to be back at the track this weekend at Phoenix,” said team owner Logan Puckett. “Without question, the year hasn’t gone as we hoped with the pandemic and all – but as an organization, we’ve rolled with the punches and we’re just thankful to be able to participate in the races that we have.



“Robby did a great job in our most recent race at Talladega Superspeedway in October. We were fast and competitive but had an issue late in the race that kept us from a better finish. We have an opportunity to end the season on a high note and that’s exactly what we plan to do.”



Phoenix is home of Lyon’s Truck Series debut in 2017 where he finished 12th after starting 20th. And although the Seminole, Fla. native hasn’t competed on the new configuration, he is hopeful that his prior experience will pay dividends in the 33-truck field.



“Bruce Cook and the entire Diversified Motorsports Enterprises crew have put together an incredible truck in preparation for this weekend’s race at Phoenix,” said Lyons. “I had an awesome experience in my first Truck Series race there three years ago, but the track has changed since then.



“It’s going to be a little tougher to get used to that with no practice or qualifying, but we have 150 laps to learn (it) and execute. With the new configuration, the start | finish line will be one of the biggest challenges on the start and restarts because of the design, as well as the pit road layout.



“I’m confident in my team though and that we can overcome the challenges and deliver a good finish for Logan (Puckett) and the entire DME team.”



Knowing that 2020 hasn’t gone exactly to their plan, Puckett says he is proud of his team for overcoming adversity and making it to the track, especially with the uncertainty because of the Coronavirus pandemic.



“Without Bruce (Cook), Jesse (Little), Robby (Lyons) and all the team members of this DME team, 2020 wouldn’t have happened and I appreciate their hard work and dedication despite some forks in the road,” added Puckett.



“No, we haven’t had the finishes we hoped for, but it hasn’t been for a lack of effort and we’ve learned a lot that will help us move into 2021.



“Robby has established himself as a well respected and talented driver. Both he and Bruce have experience at Phoenix and that should prove to be beneficial. Because of the formula, we’re going to be starting deep in the field, but Robby is a smart racer and he’ll make the moves when it counts most.



“If we can leave Phoenix with a top-15 finish, I’d be ecstatic.”



In 16 prior NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series starts, Lyons has delivered five top-20 finishes, including a top-20 finish earlier this year at Pocono (Pa.) Raceway in June. He has been running at the finish of 14 of the 16 races.



Phoenix marks the sixth NGROTS start of 2020 for the popular driver. Follow Robby Lyons on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for updates throughout the weekend.



For more on Diversified Motorsports Enterprises, please visit team-dme.com, like them on Facebook (TeamDME97) or follow them on Twitter (@teamDME97).



Get to know team owner Logan Puckett by following him on Twitter @LPuckett_89.



The Lucas Oil 150 (150 laps | 150 miles) is the 23rd of 23 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series races on the 2020 schedule. The 33-truck field will take the green flag on Fri. Nov. 3, 2020, shortly after 6:00 p.m. with live coverage on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Satellite Radio, Channel 90). All times are local (Mountain).



DMR PR