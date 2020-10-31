Last Lap Spin Relegates Brandon Jones to 17th-Place Finish at Martinsville

Brandon Jones brought home the No. 51 Magick Woods Tundra in the 17th position after a spin coming off Turn 2 on the final lap of the NASCAR Hall of Fame 200 at Martinsville Speedway. The No. 51 team would finish eighth in the owner's standings failing to advance to the Championship 4 at Phoenix Raceway.

Stage One Recap:

When the first caution of the evening fell on Lap 14, Jones was running in the 11 th position needing help on corner entry. Interim crew chief Wes Ward kept his driver on the racetrack. Prior to the race going back under green conditions, Jones radioed to his crew that the 0.526-mile oval was starting to come to him.

Jones started in the ninth position after a performance matrix based off of finishing position from the previous race, ranking in owner points standings and the fastest lap from the previous race at Texas Motor Speedway.

Stage Two Recap:

Jones would restart the stage in the 12 th position and would maintain that position during a two-lap shootout to the stage break.

During the fourth caution, Jones worked his way up to fifth and radioed that his truck was loose in the center. Ward summoned his driver to pit road and the over-the-wall crew administered a four tire and fuel stop.

At the third caution of the day on Lap 79, Jones worked his way up to the eighth position and radioed that his Tundra was a tick loose. Ward elected to keep the Tundra on the racetrack to restart in the fifth position.

At the stage break, Jones radioed to his crew that his Magick Woods Tundra was loose in center and that he had no lateral grip. Ward summoned his driver to pit road as the over-the-wall crew administered a stop consisting of four tires, fuel, and a trackbar adjustment. Jones would restart in the ninth position.

Final Stage Recap:

Under the break, Jones radioed to his crew that his Magick Woods Tundra was tight firing off on the restart. Ward elected to keep his driver out on the racetrack to restart in the eighth position.

When the sixth caution flew, Jones fell back to the 11th position and radioed that he was "tight center." He was kept on the racetrack and was told to be a little more aggressive on corner entry.

Jones worked his way back to the sixth position when the seventh caution flew on Lap 155. He radioed to his team that the rear grip in his Tundra was good but needed more front turn. Ward called his driver down pit road for four tires fuel and a trackbar adjustment. He would restart in the eighth position.

During the eighth caution on Lap 168, Jones radioed that he was loose center exit. He would not come down pit road and would restart in the eighth position.

Under the ninth cation on Lap 176, he radioed that his Tundra was a little tight while running in the ninth position.

After a five lap run, the 10th caution would fall on Lap 186, Jones was running in the 12th position and radioed his Tundra was loose on entry.

After a three lap run, Jones worked his way up to the 10th position.