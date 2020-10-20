Pit Boss Grills to Sponsor Zane Smith at Texas Motor Speedway

Pit Boss Grills will sponsor the No. 21 Chevrolet Silverado of Zane Smith in the upcoming NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race at Texas Motor Speedway.

“I’m excited to have Pit Boss Grills onboard for Texas,” said Smith. “I love cooking and grilling, so this is a perfect pairing. Texas is big on brisket and BBQ so there’s no better place to get the Pit Boss Grills name out than Texas Motor Speedway. I hope to be able to get them in victory lane on Sunday.”

Smith is currently third in the Gander Trucks playoffs Round of 8, 19 points behind the leader. Smith has two wins, four top-five and 10 top-10 finishes with 308 laps led in 20 starts this season.

“Pit Boss Grills is thrilled to be sponsoring Zane and the No. 21 truck at the iconic Texas Motor Speedway this weekend,” said Jeff Thiessen, president of Pit Boss Grills. “We are extremely excited to be partnering with one of NASCAR’s up-and-coming stars as he continues to chase history during his phenomenal rookie season.”

The No. 21 Pit Boss Grills Chevrolet Silverado will debut in the SpeedyCash.com 400 at Texas Motor Speedway. The race will air live at 12pm ET on FS1 and MRN.

GMS Racing PR