E1 Motorsports Inks Extension with NASCAR Driver Spencer Boyd

E1 Motorsports, a performance parts distributor and customization shop located in Houston, TX, has signed on to be the primary sponsor of Spencer Boyd’s No. 20 truck at Texas Motor Speedway in 2020. The specialists in Audi, VW, Porsche, lifted trucks, Jeeps, and other luxury vehicles have been an associate sponsor of Boyd since August of this year.



“The work E1 does is second to none,” said Boyd. “If you’ve invested in a performance vehicle, you have to have it taken care of by professionals and that’s exactly who E1 is. I know I wouldn’t want hacks tuning my race cars so our commitment to excellence is a great match.”



Founded in 2014, E1 Motorsports initially began as a parts drop shipper for automotive enthusiasts on national auto forums and local Facebook groups. E1 Motorsports has grown into a 14,000 sq. ft. full-service automotive repair and customization facility. Offering Genuine, OE, OEM, and Aftermarket maintenance and repair parts, as well as high-performance accessories, there isn't a need you have that E1 Motorsports can't resolve.



Leadership at E1 Motorsports commented on the partnership with Boyd, “For us, it’s about exposure. We are expanding our shop and there is a lot of work being done on cars right now, so we want people know where to go for the real deal. We are enthusiasts taking care of other enthusiasts and want more people to be part of the E1 family.”



“Whether you’re spending the weekend at Houston Motorsports Park with your club or at some other local track for track days, E1 Motorsports will take care of you and help get those lap times better,” Boyd said. “I look forward to having this killer paint scheme debuting in E1’s home state of Texas and finishing out the season strong with a great race. It’s Young’s Motorsports home track too so we’re gonna get ol’ No. 20 tuned up for this one.”



With three races left to go in the 2020 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series season, the No. 20 team is fighting to finish in the top 20 in driver points. The SpeedyCash.com 400 will be part of a double header with the NASCAR Cup Series and nationally televised on FS1 at 12:00pm ET on October 25, 2020. On your radio, listen to the Motor Racing Network or Sirius XM Radio Channel 90.



Shop online for your performance parts at www.e1motorsports.com.

Spencer Boyd Racing PR