AM Racing, Austin Wayne Self ready to roll the dice again at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

A perfect time.



The NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series returns to Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway for Friday night’s World of Westgate 200 and the 17th race of the season is exactly what Austin Wayne Self and the AM Racing needed.



Las Vegas is a place known for taking chances and with the team hungry for a top-10 finish in Truck Series competition, the opportunity to roll the dice in Sin City this weekend is definitely on the table.



Speed hasn’t been a problem for the AM Racing team over the last eight weeks, unfortunately, two races in particular at World Wide Technology Raceway and last week at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway saw missed opportunities for the operation as Self was involved in incidents, not of his making.



Bouncing back is important in sports and NASCAR is no different.



Knowing that crew chief Eddie Troconis is bringing Self a competitive truck and a chance to earn a top-10 finish – Self plans to make his move and hope it’s a blackjack type of feeling.

“I’m looking forward to Las Vegas this weekend,” said Self. “It’s one of the stops on the schedule that I know that we should be competitive and have an opportunity to put our AM Racing near the front.”



Self will make his eighth career start at the 1.5-mile speedway track. In his previous seven starts, he hasn’t finished worse than 21st which ironically came in his track debut in 2016.



To bookend the Las Vegas race this year, JB Henderson Construction is returning as the primary partner this weekend.



Established in 1959, JB Henderson performs general and mechanical contracting and is dedicated to serving their customers and employees through collaborative construction focused on safety, solutions, and skill.



“It is great to have JB Henderson Construction back on board this weekend at Las Vegas,” added Self. “They stepped up their commitment to our team this year and we’ve been able to represent them in a larger role which has been a big boost for our team.”



This weekend, Self returns to Las Vegas on the heels of back-to-back 17th place finishes last fall and this past February.



17th won’t cut it as far as Self is concerned. He hopes to rekindle the strength of their fall effort in 2018 where the team finished ninth after starting 25th.



“Las Vegas is a fun place to race,” he added. “The track has a lot of character and is very sensitive to weather. With no practice or qualifying, I know we’ll have to make some tweaks on our truck at the end of the first stage, especially as the track transition from day to night.



“We just need to make sure we can get our truck handling through the bumps and accelerating the way we want through exiting the turns and onto the straightaways.”



Even out of the Playoff picture, it’s still business as usual for the AM Racing team as Self expects the upward performance trend to continue to climb aboard his No. 22 GO TEXAN | AM Technical Solutions Chevrolet Silverado from now until Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway in November.



“We’re a relatively small team, but sometimes David can beat the Goliath and at times we’ve been able to show that on track with our heart and passion of racing,” added Self. “We have a lot of people, including our partners who are devoted to our race team and focused on seeing our team succeed not only in 2020 but as we start to think ahead to 2021.”



In addition to primary partners JB Henderson Construction and GO TEXAN, AM Technical Solutions, AIRBOX Air Purifier, Don’t mess with Texas, CForce Bottling Company, Flying Circle, Kreuz Market and Prasek’s will serve as associate partners in the 18th race of the year.



In 101 NGROTS races, the 2014 ARCA Menards Series Rookie of the Year has two top-fives (second at Daytona 2017, fifth at Michigan 2019) and seven top-10 finishes. The Texan maintains an average finish of 18.7 during his five years of competition.



The Austin, Texas native is nestled 17th in the championship standings with six races remaining.



For more on Austin Wayne Self, please visit awsracing.com, like his Facebook page (Austin Wayne Self) or follow him on Twitter @AustinWSelf.



For more on AM Racing, please visit AMRacingteam.com, like their Facebook page (AM Racing) or follow them on Twitter @AMRacingNASCAR.



Visit JB Henderson Construction online at jbhenderson.com.



Show your GO TEXAN pride: find Texas products, restaurants or enroll your business in GO TEXAN.



Visit AM Technical Solutions online at amts.com.



To learn more about AIRBOX Air Purifier and what they offer, please visit airboxairpurifier.com.



For more information on Don’t mess with Texas and how you can become involved in the program, visit dontmesswithtexas.org.



For more on Flying Circle, please visit flyingcirclegear.com, like them on Facebook (FlyingCircleGear) and follow them on Instagram (@flyingcirclegear) and Twitter (@flyingcircle_). Also, connect with Flying Circle on Pinterest and YouTube.



For additional information on CForce premium artesian water, please visit cforce.com.



For more on Kreuz Market, please visit kreuzmarket.com. like them on Facebook (KreuzMarketLockhart) and follow them on Twitter (@kreuzmarket).



To learn more about Prasek’s and what they offer, please visit praseks.com.



The World of Westgate 200 (200 laps | 300 miles) is the 18th of 23 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series races on the 2020 schedule. The 36-truck field will take the green flag on Fri. Sept. 25, 2020, shortly after 9:00 p.m. with live coverage on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Satellite Radio, Channel 90). All times are local (Eastern).

AM Racing PR