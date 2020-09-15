Camping World to Return in 2021 as Entitlement Partner for NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

Camping World to Return in 2021 as Entitlement Partner for NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

“The transition back to the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series demonstrates the continued power of NASCAR’s brand-loyal fan base and creates a broader touchpoint with fans who are RV and Outdoor enthusiasts. We leveraged the series to support the successful launch of our new brand in 2019, and look forward to celebrating the 2020 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Champion in November. The next generation of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series is right around the corner and we’re committed to the series that has delivered for our customers, fans and the entire Camping World family of brands.” – Marcus Lemonis, CEO of Camping World

