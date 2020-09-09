AM Racing, Austin Wayne Self ready for Richmond Raceway debut

It’s hard to imagine that despite the Coronavirus pandemic that literally sent the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series into a standstill for more than two months, the series heads to Richmond (Va.) Raceway for Thursday night’s ToyotaCare 250 for the final race of the regular season.



And while Self and his family-owned team AM Racing team are on the outside looking in as far as the Truck Series Playoffs are concerned, Richmond is a dynamic short track that sure is to present an opportunity for a potential surprise winner.



“I know the odds aren’t in our favor, but sometimes short track racing delivers bombshell winners and we’re planning to go to Richmond and fight hard to be one of the biggest upsets of the season.



“I realize a lot would have to go our way and we would need some luck along the way, but this AM Racing team has done a good job without practice or qualifying to bring me fast No. 22 GO TEXAN | AM Technical Solutions Chevrolet Silverados this year and Richmond should be no exception.”



Like Darlington this past weekend, most of the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series field doesn’t have any experience at the 0.875-mile Richmond short track and the 24-year-old driver hopes that will level the playing field as far as the competition.



“Even though Darlington was a demanding race track, I thought the race was very competitive,” Self said. “I expect the same for Richmond on Thursday night. I believe it will be only a handful of drivers or less who have prior experience at Richmond. It’s important to make the most out of Stage 1 and get a good read on the track and the balance of our No. 22 GO TEXAN | AM Technical Solutions Chevrolet Silverado so we can push the attack in Stage 2 and 3.”



Fighting for their first top-10 finish of the year, Self says his team is getting closer to achieving that goal as the homestretch of the 2020 season quickly approaches.



“Despite everything with COVID-19 this year, I feel we have made some good gains this season,” added Self. “We’ve fought hard and even with less track time – I feel like our trucks have been faster and I think we’ve shown that a lot here lately.”



Should the team fall short of earning a Playoff spot, it will continue to be business as usual for the AM Racing team as Self expects the upward performance trend to continue to climb aboard his No. 22 GO TEXAN | AM Technical Solutions Chevrolet Silverado from now until Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway in November.



“We’re a relatively small team, but sometimes David can beat the Goliath and at times we’ve been able to show that on track with our heart and passion of racing,” added Self. “We have a lot of people, including our partners who are devoted to our race team and focused on seeing our team succeed not only in 2020 but as we start to think ahead to 2021.”



In addition to primary partners GO TEXAN and AM Technical Solutions, AIRBOX Air Purifier, Don’t mess with Texas, CForce Bottling Company, Flying Circle, Kreuz Market and Prasek’s will serve as associate partners in the 16th race of the year.



In 99 NGROTS races, the 2014 ARCA Menards Series Rookie of the Year has two top-fives (second at Daytona 2017, fifth at Michigan 2019) and seven top-10 finishes. The Texan maintains an average finish of 18.6 during his five years of competition.



The Austin, Texas native is nestled 17th in the championship standings with eight races remaining.



The ToyotaCare 250 (250 laps| 187.5 miles) is the 16th of 23 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series races on the 2020 schedule. The 35-truck field will take the green flag on Thurs. Sept. 10, 2020, shortly after 8:00 p.m. with live coverage on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Satellite Radio, Channel 90). All times are local (Eastern).

