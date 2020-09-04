AM Racing, Austin Wayne Self fired up heading to Darlington Raceway

Just two races remaining in the regular NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series (NGROTS) season, Austin Wayne Self and his AM Racing head to Darlington (S.C.) Raceway fired up after being taken out in the closing laps last weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway.



Heading towards another strong finish for his family-owned team at Gateway, Austin Wayne Self was hit by another competitor with less than 10 laps left in the race which not only eliminated a strong finish – but left the team with a bitter taste.



But, trying to put Gateway’s result in the rearview mirror, the duo is ready to get down to business in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series return to Darlington after a nine-year absence and fight for their first top-10 finish of the season in the South Carolina Education Lottery 200.



“I’m fired up heading to Darlington,” said Self. “I’m still frustrated about what happened at Gateway. My guys brought me a good No. 22 GO TEXAN | AM Technical Solutions Chevrolet Silverado and a driver who isn’t running a full season wrecked us for one spot on the track. It didn’t make any sense then and still doesn’t now.



“My guys work really hard on our trucks to have that happen. But we’ll fight back, stand up and be better because of it. Darlington is an opportunity and challenge for us and one that we’ll certainly accept.”



While nearly the entire field hasn’t turned a lap at the historic “Lady in Black,” – Self says everyone will be on the same playing field in the penultimate race of the regular season opening the door for comers and goers.



“I’m heading to Darlington with a lot of questions and not a lot of answers,” Self said. “I watched races from there in the past – but now I’ll have a chance to race there. I know the racing groove is narrow but that should make the competition fierce and the race eventful.



“We’re going there with an open mind. I feel like I have one of the smartest crew chiefs in the garage with Eddie (Troconis) and I’ll be relying on him throughout the first stage to help put us in a good spot for Stage 2 and Stage 3.



“I know the Playoffs loom and even though it might be a longshot, we have a chance to make it and we’ll fight to the checkered flag at Richmond next weekend to try and make that happen.”



Should the team fall short of earning a Playoff spot, it will continue to be business as usual for the AM Racing team as Self expects the upward performance trend to continue to climb aboard his No. 22 GO TEXAN | AM Technical Solutions Chevrolet Silverado from now until Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway in November.



“We’re a relatively small team, but we’ve been making some big strides this season with our heart and passion of racing,” added Self. “We have a lot of people, including our partners who are devoted to our race team and focused on seeing our team succeed not only in 2020 but as we start to think ahead to 2021.”



In addition to primary partners GO TEXAN and AM Technical Solutions, AIRBOX Air Purifier, Don’t mess with Texas, CForce Bottling Company, Flying Circle, Kreuz Market and Prasek’s will serve as associate partners in the 15th race of the year.



In 98 NGROTS races, the 2014 ARCA Menards Series Rookie of the Year has two top-fives (second at Daytona 2017, fifth at Michigan 2019) and seven top-10 finishes. The Texan maintains an average finish of 18.6 during his five years of competition.



The Austin, Texas native is nestled 17th in the championship standings with nine races remaining.



The South Carolina Education Lottery 200 (147 laps| 200.1 miles) is the 15th of 23 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series races on the 2020 schedule. The 39-truck field will take the green flag on Sun. Sept. 6, 2020, shortly after 2:00 p.m. with live coverage on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Satellite Radio, Channel 90). All times are local (Eastern).

AM Racing PR