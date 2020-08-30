Sheldon Creed won Sunday’s NASCAR Gander Outdoor Truck Series race at Gateway to win his third race of the season.

Driver No. 2 took the race lead from his GMS Racing teammate Sam Mayer on a restart with 13 laps to go in the final stage.

Sunday’s win gave Creed his second win as apart of the “Triple Truck Challenge,” giving Creed a $150,000 bonus.

“I want to start with apologizing to Gilliland,” Creed told FS1 post-race. “It’s so hard to pass here and I got the opportunity to get to his inside, just was really loose getting in and he was close to my door. They were having such a good day. Hate to do that to him. He owes me one. Hats off to my guys. Great adjustments all day, came from 17th. Had my work cut out for me.”

Gilliland, who won the first two stages of the race finished 22nd after he got into the Turn 2 wall after making contact with Sheldon Creed as they battled for the race lead with under 40 laps to go.

Rounding out the top five were Brett Moffitt in second, Austin Hill in third, Sam Mayer in fourth and Stewart Friesen in fifth.

Rounding out the top ten were Raphael Lessard in sixth, Zane Smith in seventh, Grant Enfinger in eighth, Ty Majeski in ninth and Tanner Gray in tenth.

Championship contender Johnny Sauter would have to leave the race before Lap 30 due to a mechanical problem. Rising start Chandler Smith finished 24th after he wrecked after making contact with Ben Rhodes on Lap 78.

The NASCAR Gander Outdoor Truck Series will head to Darlington at 2 p.m. Eastern on Sept. 6th on FS1.

Stage 1 Winner: Todd Gilliland

Stage 2 Winner: Todd Gilliland

Race Winner: Sheldon Creed