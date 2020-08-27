AM Racing, Austin Wayne Self ready to get loud and proud at Gateway

With just three races remaining in the regular NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series season, Austin Wayne Self and his AM Racing team trek to World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway with a chance to spoil the Playoff party in Sunday afternoon’s WWT Raceway 200 presented by CK Power.



Of course, a win would be one of the biggest upsets in the series this season, but it would be a huge payday as well for the Statesville, N.C.-based team as the event is the finale for the three-race Triple Truck Challenge which offers a bonus for any Truck Series driver and team who are able to capture a victory.



And while some may consider Self and his family-owned team a longshot to win a race this season, that’s fine as far as he and crew chief Eddie Troconis are concerned – as the opportunity to win is what keeps them motivated to get to the track each weekend.



Even though the team struggled last weekend at Dover and finished 23rd, the No. 22 GO TEXAN | AM Technical Solutions Chevrolet team has proven time and time again, especially in 2020 that they are able to bounce back in a competitive fashion.



“Dover was a tough weekend for us, but it will make us better for the long haul,” said driver Austin Wayne Self. “We’re always learning with these trucks and Eddie and I are always still learning things together as driver and crew chief.



“Dover is behind us though and we’re focused on Gateway this weekend and the chance to get there and spoil the party.”



As for World Wide Technology Raceway, the Austin, Tex. native will make his fourth career-start at the 1.25-mile oval. With an average finish of 20.3 with starts in 2016, 2018 and 2019 and two top-17 finishes – the 24-year-old is eager to improve and propel his AM Racing team into the spotlight.



“Gateway can definitely be a challenging track because the corners are so different,” said Self. “It really wears on the handling, but it makes you feel like you need something different for every corner.



“With this new formula, we should start somewhere around 20th and hopefully we can make some good forward progress in the opening stage that sets the tone for the final two stages. Of course, we’re hungry to win – but if we can’t find ourselves in that position to win, we’ll take a top-10 finish and look ahead to Darlington.”



Should the team fall short of earning a Playoff spot, it will continue to be business as usual for the AM Racing team as Self expects the upward performance trend to continue to climb aboard his No. 22 GO TEXAN | AM Technical Solutions Chevrolet Silverado from now until Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway in November.



“We’re a relatively small team, but we’ve been making some big strides this season with our heart and passion of racing,” added Self. “We have a lot of people, including our partners who are devoted to our race team and focused on seeing our team succeed not only in 2020 but as we start to think ahead to 2021.”



In addition to primary partners GO TEXAN and AM Technical Solutions, AIRBOX Air Purifier, Don’t mess with Texas, CForce Bottling Company, Flying Circle, Kreuz Market and Prasek’s will serve as associate partners in the 14th race of the year.



In 97 NGROTS races, the 2014 ARCA Menards Series Rookie of the Year has two top-fives (second at Daytona 2017, fifth at Michigan 2019) and seven top-10 finishes. The Texan maintains an average finish of 18.5 during his five years of competition.



The Austin, Texas native is nestled 17th in the championship standings with 10 races remaining.



For more on Austin Wayne Self, please visit awsracing.com



For more on AM Racing, please visit AMRacingteam.com



Show your GO TEXAN pride: find Texas products, restaurants or enroll your business in GO TEXAN.



Visit AM Technical Solutions online at amts.com.



To learn more about AIRBOX Air Purifier and what they offer, please visit airboxairpurifier.com.



For more information on Don’t mess with Texas and how you can become involved in the program, visit dontmesswithtexas.org.



For more on Flying Circle, please visit flyingcirclegear.com, like them on Facebook (FlyingCircleGear) and follow them on Instagram (@flyingcirclegear) and Twitter (@flyingcircle_). Also,

connect with Flying Circle on Pinterest and YouTube.



Visit JB Henderson Construction online at jbhenderson.com.



For additional information on CForce premium artesian water, please visit cforce.com.



For more on Kreuz Market, please visit kreuzmarket.com. like them on Facebook (KreuzMarketLockhart) and follow them on Twitter (@kreuzmarket).



To learn more about Prasek’s and what they offer, please visit praseks.com.



The Gateway 200 presented by CK Power (160 laps| 200 miles) is the 14th of 23 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series races on the 2020 schedule. The 35-truck field will take the green flag on Sun. Aug. 30, 2020, shortly after 11:00 a.m. with live coverage on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Satellite Radio, Channel 90). All times are local (Central).

