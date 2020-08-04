Kraus Aims To Maintain Momentum At Michigan

Derek Kraus and McAnally-Hilgemann Racing aim to keep their momentum rolling as the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series visits Michigan International Speedway on Friday for the 11th event of the year.

Kraus will be behind the wheel of MHR’s No. 19 NAPA AutoCare Toyota Tundra in the 100-lap race at the 2-mile track.

The 18-year-old from Stratford, Wis., has had an impressive start to his rookie season this year – completing more laps than any other driver through the first 10 races. He is ninth in the championship standings, 27 points above the cutoff for making the playoffs, and has a 10-point advantage over the 10th-place driver. He has two top-five and six top-10 finishes in the 10 starts.

Kraus is coming off a great weekend at Kansas, in which he scored strong finishes in both events of a doubleheader. He took fifth in the first race and seventh in the second race, less than 24 hours later. That performance was enough to boost him into the top 10 of the standings to ninth in points.

This will mark his first visit to the Michigan track.

Derek Kraus – Thoughts About Michigan Race

What do you think about your first race at Michigan International Speedway?

“This is another track that I have never been to. So, I’ll have to learn on the go, but I feel the guys will bring me a fast Toyota Tundra.”

How do you maintain the momentum that you have developed?

“We just have to keep running the way we have and finish well in the stages and at the end of these races.”

