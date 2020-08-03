Plan B Sales and Brett Moffitt to Run Tribute Paint Scheme at Phoenix Raceway

Plan B Sales and GMS Racing are excited to announce the design of the No. 23 Chevy Silverado Brett Moffitt will pilot for Championship Weekend at Phoenix Raceway in November. The paint scheme will be a tribute to retiring seven-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion, Jimmie Johnson, and a throwback to the infamous No. 48 Chevrolet he piloted in 2007, for his second Cup title.

Plan B Sales felt the most fitting way to show their appreciation for Johnson's contributions to the sport would be racing this throwback scheme as Moffitt pursues his second NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series title this season.

"Brett has been a part of the Plan B family and a great ambassador for our company over the years," said Brent Powell, owner of Plan B Sales. "Last year we partnered with Brett and GMS for the Phoenix race, but this year is different with it being the season finale and Jimmie's final weekend. It truly is an honor for us to showcase this throwback for Jimmie and hopefully see Brett clinch his second championship in our truck."

Moffitt, who has raced as part of the Championship Four the past two seasons, has been anxiously awaiting this announcement as well. "In my mind, Jimmie is the G.O.A.T." said Moffitt.

"I have looked up to him, leaned on him and had the utmost respect for everything he has done for our sport," Moffitt continued. "This is the coolest paint scheme I've had in my career because of how much respect and admiration I have for Jimmie. I'm rooting for him to go out on top, and maybe we'll both get the chance to celebrate a championship in Phoenix later this year."

Additional details and promotions for this truck design will be announced over the coming weeks. The preorders for the 1:24's and 1:64's diecasts are now live and only available at PlanBSales.com.

GMS Racing PR