Brandon Jones Finishes 14th in First Race of Kansas Doubleheader

Brandon Jones battled a loose-handling Barracuda Pumps® Tundra to a 14th-place finish in the first race of a doubleheader weekend at Kansas Speedway. With a 15-truck invert based on tonight's results for tomorrow's event, the No. 51 Delta® Faucets team will line up second for tomorrow's 134-lap event at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Stage One Recap:

Veteran crew chief Danny Stockman summoned Jones to pit road for a four-tire and fuel stop with a trackbar chassis adjustment. The No.51 Tundra lined up 15th for the Lap-23 restart and over the final seven laps of the stage would end up in the 16 th position.

a random draw in tiers based on the 2020 Gander Trucks owner's points, fell back to sixth in the opening laps but rebounded to fourth by the time the first caution occurred on Lap 20.

Stage Two Recap:

Jones would finish Stage Two ninth and reported to Stockman that the front end of his Toyota was tight and pushed on exit.

Having already pitted late in Stage One, Stockman kept his driver on track between stages. Jones lined up fifth when Stage Two went green on Lap 36.

Final Stage Recap:

When pit road opened, Jones brought the No. 51 Toyota to the attention of his over-the-wall crew who administered a four-tire and fuel stop with several adjustments to try and improve the handling for their driver.

The Xfinity Series regular lined up sixth when the Final Stage went green on Lap 66. In the early laps, he reported being "a five loose" and fell back to the 14th position when the fourth and final caution occurred on Lap 83.

Jones hit pit road for a four-tire and fuel stop with several handling adjustments, but shortly after returning to the track learned that he had sped on pit road and would have to start from the rear of the field. Knowing that they were going to be close on fuel, Stockman summoned his driver back down pit road and topped off with fuel on the final caution lap.