Friday night, the NASCAR Gander Outdoors and RV Truck Series drivers raced out in the midwest at Kansas Speedway for the first race of their two-race weekend. After coming up one spot short from claiming his first career win last week, Christian Eckes started on the pole for the 137 lap race.

After 200 miles around the D-shape oval, it was Austin Hill punching his ticket to the Playoffs with his first win of the season in the Blue Emu 200.

“Oh man it's awesome. You know we’ve been working so hard this season, we’ve been running so consistent,” Austin Hill told FOX Sports after he hopped out of his truck. “Last week was a bummer having engine troubles. I told the guys when we’re coming here that we finished fourth last year, let's finish three spots better and we did it.”

Tyler Ankrum, who started the race 34 points above the cutoff line, had a tire problem early, sending him to the garage with a mechanical problem.

After a wild start, things seemed to calm down until Robby Lyons spun around bringing out the first caution with 12 to go in the stage.

Brett Moffitt used his second place starting spot to his advantage as he claimed his first stage victory of the season.

Stage One:

Brett Moffitt Austin Hill Ross Chastain Todd Gilliland Matt Crafton Derek Kraus Christian Eckes Zane Smith Ben Rhodes Sheldon Creed

Moffitt pitted under the stage break, this made him start outside the top-20 to begin Stage Two.

After his best finish of the season last week at Texas, Stewart Friesen had a flat tire causing him to pit for four tires and fuel under green.

Hill was able to break away from the field and earn his first stage win of his 2020 season.

Stage Two

Austin Hill Ben Rhodes Zane Smith Ty Majeski Derek Kraus Christian Eckes Ross Chastain Sheldon Creed Brandon Jones Tanner Gray

On lap 69, Zane Smith was able to steal the lead from Christain Eckes and grow his lead to two seconds before the caution came out on lap 81. Korbin Forrister was the cause of the yellow when he smacked the outside wall.

Last year’s race winner, Ross Chastain, had to make an unscheduled pit stop for a flat right-rear tire. Moments after he made his way back out on track, he had another tire problem. That issue ultimately ended his night and ruined his chances of going back-to-back.

Austin Hill was able to stretch his lead to almost four seconds as he took his No. 16 Toyota Tundra to victory lane at Kansas.

Unofficial Results:

Austin Hill Brett Moffitt Grant Enfinger Matt Crafton Derek Kraus Zane Smith Ben Rhodes Sheldon Creed Johnny Sauter Ty Majeski

The NASCAR Gander Outdoors and RV Truck Series is back in action tomorrow afternoon at 1:30pm EST for the running of the e.p.t. 200. You can catch all the action from Kansas Speedway on Fox Sports One.