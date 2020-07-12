2020 GMS Racing Gander Trucks Kentucky Recap

Sunday, Jul 12 63
2020 GMS Racing Gander Trucks Kentucky Recap NK Photography Photo

Sheldon Creed, No. 2 Chevy Accesories Chevrolet Silverado

START: 8th

FINISH: 1st

POINTS: 2nd

Notes & Quotes:—

- Sheldon Creed started eighth, but had jumped up to second by time the first caution of the day flew on Lap 2. Creed reported the right front was chattering through most of the first stage, but collected valuable stage points with a third-place finish in Stage One. The team pitted for four tires, fuel and a track bar adjustment and restarted in seventh. Creed took the lead on Lap 52 and would hold on to it until the conclusion of Stage Two on Lap 71. Creed was declared the winner after the race was called due to weather.

- This is Creed's first victory in 37 career Gander Trucks starts.

- This is Creed's third top-five and fifth top-10 finish of the season.

- Creed led once for a total of 20 laps.

- Creed is currently second in the points standings, 46 points behind the leader. Creed is locked in to the playoffs and is currently the second seed with one win.

"This is just an odd first win. I've thrown plenty away. I've always said I'll be good rather than have luck and everyone's always opposite, but tonight I'll take the luck with it ending early. It's odd, probably not getting all the emotion, all the excitement. Just really happy for my guys. They deserve this more than anyone. They work really hard in the shop and different schedules and it's just a totally different world right now. I miss the fans, I miss the normal schedules, I miss practice. I put so much pressure on myself and it's hard to enjoy the ride when you feel like you should be doing better than you have. Definitely going to enjoy it tonight."

Zane Smith, No. 21 Michael Roberts Construction Chevrolet Silverado

START: 2nd

FINISH: 7th        

POINTS: 6th

Notes & Quotes:—

- Zane Smith started second for Saturday night's event and secured his first career stage win after edging out teammate Brett Moffitt for the Stage One victory. Smith reported the front end was tight in the first run and pitted for fuel and a trackbar adjustment. Crew chief Kevin "Bono" Manion called to cut the pit stop at just two tires in an effort to get Smith back out front with weather on the horizon. Smith started the second stage in the fifth position and would ultimately finish the race seventh after the race was called at the end of Stage Two due to weather.

- Smith led twice for a total of 11 laps.

- Smith is currently sixth in points, 72 points behind the leader.

"That's a tough one to swallow. We made a mistake on taking two tires on that last pit stop because it made us way too tight at the end of Stage Two. Luckily we're going home with a stage win and a good points day."

Brett Moffitt, No. 23 GMS Fabrication Chevrolet Silverado

START: 1st

FINISH: 11th

POINTS: 9th

Notes & Quotes:—

- Brett Moffitt started on pole for Saturday's race by virtue of random draw. Moffitt led for the majority of Stage One reporting he was a little tight in clean air, but anticipated the balance coming together in traffic. Moffitt earned valuable stage points with a second place finish in Stage One. The No. 23 team pitted during the break, but were called on a safety violation and Moffitt was forced to restart in the rear of the field. Moffitt battled his way through the field to finish 11th after the race was called at the end of Stage Two due to weather.

- Moffitt led twice for a total of 26 laps.

- Moffitt is currently eighth in the championship points standings, seven points above the playoff cutoff line.

"We had an awesome GMS Fabrication Silverado tonight, it's great when you can start up front and keep it up front. Got caught with a penalty during the stage break and just didn't have enough time to get back up front before the weather moved in"

Chase Purdy, No. 24 Bama Buggies Chevrolet Silverado

START: 19th

FINISH: 31st

Notes & Quotes:—

- Chase Purdy started 19th for Saturday night's event. Purdy reported his truck was free and "darty" and pitted for fuel and a trackbar adjustment under an early caution. Crew chief Charles Denike called for major adjustments under the Stage One break after Purdy was "wreckling loose". Purdy started the second stage in the 26th position, but would fall to finish 31st after the race was called due to weather at the end of Stage Two.

"Not the race we wanted to have today. We'll go back to the drawing board and be ready for my next race at the Kansas double header in a few weeks."

Tyler Ankrum, No. 26 LiUNA Chevrolet Silverado

START: 3rd

FINISH: 16th

POINTS: 9th

Notes & Quotes:—

- Tyler Ankrum started third for Saturday night's event and felt comfortable with his LiUNA Silverado in the early stages of the race and would finish Stage One in the fifth position. The team pitted for fuel, four tires and a trackbar adjustment in anticipation of the truck tightening up as the race progressed. Ankrum battled with lapped traffic and slower trucks that had stayed out under the break for most of the second stage. Ankrum ultimately finished 16th after the race was called at the end of Stage Two due to weather.

- Ankrum is currently ninth in championship points standings, three points above the playoff cutoff line.

"Good effort by my team tonight, we had a good truck and I think we could've been around at the finish if we had been able to run the entire race. We took four tires at the end of Stage One and just got trapped battling with some guys that gambled and we don't usually have to worry about. We're still in the fight and we'll move on to Texas."

GMS Racing PR

