2020 GMS Racing Gander Trucks Kentucky Recap

Notes & Quotes:—

- Sheldon Creed started eighth, but had jumped up to second by time the first caution of the day flew on Lap 2. Creed reported the right front was chattering through most of the first stage, but collected valuable stage points with a third-place finish in Stage One. The team pitted for four tires, fuel and a track bar adjustment and restarted in seventh. Creed took the lead on Lap 52 and would hold on to it until the conclusion of Stage Two on Lap 71. Creed was declared the winner after the race was called due to weather.

- This is Creed's first victory in 37 career Gander Trucks starts.

- This is Creed's third top-five and fifth top-10 finish of the season.

- Creed led once for a total of 20 laps.

- Creed is currently second in the points standings, 46 points behind the leader. Creed is locked in to the playoffs and is currently the second seed with one win.

"This is just an odd first win. I've thrown plenty away. I've always said I'll be good rather than have luck and everyone's always opposite, but tonight I'll take the luck with it ending early. It's odd, probably not getting all the emotion, all the excitement. Just really happy for my guys. They deserve this more than anyone. They work really hard in the shop and different schedules and it's just a totally different world right now. I miss the fans, I miss the normal schedules, I miss practice. I put so much pressure on myself and it's hard to enjoy the ride when you feel like you should be doing better than you have. Definitely going to enjoy it tonight."