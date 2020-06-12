AM Racing, Austin Wayne Self optimistic about Homestead return

Looking to bounce back from a disappointing finish last weekend at Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway, AM Racing and driver Austin Wayne Self trek to the Sunshine State hoping to deliver a strong finish in Saturday afternoon’s Baptist Health 200 at Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway.



Contending for a solid finish in the fourth NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race of the season, Self suffered bad luck late in the race that left the team with the determination to bounce back at a track where they enjoyed modest success to close out the 2019 Truck Series season.



“I always enjoy racing at Homestead,” said Self. “It’s a great race track that provides plenty of opportunity for racing, battles and action.



“Since the race time has been adjusted closer to night, hopefully, we can start where we left off in November and go from there.”



Self, 24, will make his fifth start at the Southern Florida race track and hopes to build on a track best of 17th at the 1.5-mile speedway in 2017. Last year, qualifying was rained out, but Self held steady throughout the event’s 134-laps to finish 19th.



This year, Self wants more, a lot more, but realizes it may be a bit more challenging compared to last fall.



“It’s been great to be back at the track and racing, but without practice and qualifying, its put the teams on notice to come to the track and leave nothing on the table from the get-go. Eddie (Troconis, crew chief) has done a good job putting us in a place to be competitive – but we strive to be better.



“It’s been exciting to jump right into race mode, but at times you wished you had a little bit of practice to put yourself in a better position for the race. For Homestead, I think we can apply some of our notes from last year and hope it lands us in a good spot until at least the competition caution.



“We want a top-10. I think we’ve shown at times we have the speed to be capable of running and finishing in the top-10. If we can do that, it puts us in a good place for our break until we go back racing at the end of the month.”



For the lone trip to Homestead this season, GO TEXAN and AM Technical Solutions will serve as major associate partners for Saturday afternoon’s race.



Don’t mess with Texas, CForce Bottling Company, Flying Circle, and Kreuz Market will serve as associate partners in the fifth race of the year.



In 88 NGROTS races, the 2014 ARCA Menards Series Rookie of the Year has two top-fives (second at Daytona 2017, fifth at Michigan 2019) and seven top-10 finishes. The Texan maintains an average finish of 18.3 during his five years of competition.



The Austin, Texas native is nestled 22nd in the championship standings with 19 races remaining.



The Baptist Health 200 (134 laps| 201 miles) is the fifth of 23 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series races on the 2020 schedule. The 40-truck field will take the green flag shortly after 7:30 p.m. with live coverage on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Satellite Radio, Channel 90). All times are local (Eastern).

