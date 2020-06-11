HendrickCars.com to Sponsor Chase Elliott in Upcoming Gander Truck Series Race at Homestead-Miami Speedway

GMS Racing officials announced today that HendrickCars.com is set to be primary sponsor on Chase Elliott’s No. 24 Chevrolet Silverado in the upcoming NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoor Truck Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Saturday, June 13.

“This opportunity to race with Chase Elliott is a valuable marketing platform for Hendrickcars.com,” said Brian Johnson, managing director of marketing for Hendrick Automotive Group. “Chase is a tremendous friend to our company, competing for one of the fastest teams in the series with GMS Racing. With our Silverado Sale happening now at Hendrickcars.com, this is a unique opportunity to showcase the hundreds of new and used Silverado trucks we have available at great prices, low interest rates and deferred payment options. We are proud to be a part of this weekend’s primetime event.”

Elliott has piloted the GMS Racing No. 24 machine in two Gander Trucks Series events this season. At Charlotte Motor Speedway, where he collected a victory for the Statesville, N.C., based team and the latest event at his home track of Atlanta Motor Speedway, where he finished 20th due to a tire going down late in the race. This will be the Dawsonville, Ga., native’s first career Gander Trucks start at Homestead.

Elliott will debut his No. 24 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Silverado in the Baptist Health 200 on Saturday, June 13 at 7:30 pm ET on FS1 and MRN.

GMS Racing PR