David Ragan to Pilot No. 17 Select Blinds Ford F-150 at Atlanta for DGR-Crosley

DGR-Crosley announced today that veteran NASCAR Cup Series driver David Ragan would join the team for the upcoming NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race at Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway. Select Blinds, the leading online retailer of custom window coverings, will sponsor Ragan's No. 17 Ford F-150 as the Truck Series makes up the rescheduled March race. Blake Bainbridge will be Ragan’s crew chief for the race.

Ragan, who retired from fulltime racing at the end of the 2019 season, will bring a wealth of knowledge to DGR-Crosley's Driver Development program. The 34-year-old has over 13 years of Cup Series competition under his belt and has currently moved into a development role with Ford Performance, where he assists teams with simulator work and has a hand in developing the NextGen car that will come into play in 2022.

"I'm really looking forward to racing one of DGR-Crosley's F-150's at Atlanta," said Ragan. "We were originally going to run the truck at Richmond (Va.) Raceway in April, but since that race was postponed, I wanted to return to my home state of Georgia with Select Blinds for this race."

While Ragan has not competed in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series since 2006, he has an abundance of experience across all three of NASCAR's national series, as well as 23 combined starts at Atlanta. Ragan's most recent NASCAR start occurred in the Cup Series season opener at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway where he earned a fourth-place finish driving for Rick Ware Racing with Select Blinds on his car. They first sponsored Ragan in 2019 when he was racing full-time for Front Row Motorsports. Now they will join him in the Truck Series with DGR-Crosley.

Select Blinds is the online home for all your window covering needs. The company offers child-safe cordless blinds to prevent injury along with a wide variety of blinds and shades for your home or business. Their online home makes it easy, affordable and secure for fans to purchase new window coverings.

"It's been a long time since I've raced in the Truck Series, and I'm incredibly thankful to Select Blinds for supporting me and allowing me to do this," remarked Ragan. "Atlanta has always been one of my favorite tracks since it’s my home track. Hopefully, we can get the folks from Select Blinds another good finish this year and put on a good show for the fans watching on television."

The Vet Tix/Camping World 200 from Atlanta Motor Speedway will take place on Saturday, June 6, at 1:00 p.m., ET and will be televised live on FS1.

DGR Crosley PR