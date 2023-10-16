Tuesday, Oct 17

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Race Recap: Las Vegas Motor Speedway II

NASCAR Cup Series News
Monday, Oct 16 83
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Race Recap: Las Vegas Motor Speedway II

Carson Hocevar, No. 42 Sunseeker Resort Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
START: 25TH

FINISH: 35TH

OWNERS POINTS: 32ND

Another tire goes down... was it a hard hit?

“It really wasn’t that hard, at least from the inside, but maybe it looked hard. Honestly, I thought I could have kept going, if anything, but it was a little more killed than I thought. It was a tough day. For as fast as we were, we got up to 14th at the end of the stage. I probably should have known something was going on. It was vibrating a little bit, but just thought I picked up some rubber. It’s part of it. Both of our cars were fast, it’s just unfortunate.”
 

Erik Jones, No. 43 Allegiant Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
START: 23RD

FINISH: 27TH

DRIVER POINTS: 27TH

Erik Jones' Post-Race Thoughts: "We just blew a tire early and didn’t really have much after that for the No. 43 Allegiant Chevy. Not really sure what we had, but we just did some damage there with the blown tire and we were just off the pace after that. We tried to get it better, but just never really found anything. We’ll go to Homestead-Miami Speedway and hopefully put it together.”
 

LMC PR

