TY GIBBS, No. 54 Interstate Batteries Toyota Camry TRD, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 33rd

What happened from your perspective?

“We had a really fast Interstate Batteries, Monster Energy Toyota Camry. I was really happy with our speed out of the gate. This is a place that I’ve struggled. I was out of the groove, it’s my fault, I guess. Just have to keep going and keep fighting. We are bringing great cars to the track every week – we will keep working hard.”

TRD PR