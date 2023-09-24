CHEVROLET NCS AT TEXAS: Austin Dillon Accident Quote

AUSTIN DILLON, NO. 3 BASS PRO SHOPS CAMARO ZL1 – Accident Quote

“Yeah, we had a loose wheel. It stinks.. it’s kind of been the way our year has gone. Coming off of turn two, it’s a little slick there getting up to speed. I didn’t really think it was a loose wheel, but it was really loose, which could have given me a little bit of a hint. But I got down into turns three and four, you can just see the wheel comes off. It’s unfortunate. We’ll go back to work – try to stay positive through the rest of the year and try to get a win for this No. 3 Bass Pro Shops Chevy team.”

Was there any warning?

“Coming off the flat and getting up to speed, I was a little free. I didn’t know what it was and then halfway down the backstretch, I was a little worried and then it just blew off when we got to the center of the corner.”

GM PR