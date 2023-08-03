NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series Races at Michigan International Speedway & Indycar From the Streets of Nashville Presented This Weekend Across NBC, USA Network & Peacock

NBC Sports’ extensive motorsports coverage this weekend features the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Mich., and the NTT INDYCAR SERIES from the streets of Nashville across NBC, USA Network and Peacock, as well as the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and MotoGP.

NASCAR: CUP SERIES FIREKEEPERS CASINO 400 & XFINITY SERIES CABO WABO 250

As the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs battle continues, Michigan International Speedway hosts the FireKeepers Casino 400 this Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET on USA Network. Countdown to Green pre-race coverage begins Sunday at 2 p.m. ET on USA Network and post-race coverage gets underway immediately following the checkered flag on USA Network and Peacock.

NBC and Peacock present the NASCAR Xfinity Series Cabo Wabo 250 this Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET with a 30-minute Countdown to Green beginning at 3 p.m. ET.

Cup Series practice and qualifying at Michigan takes place Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET on USA Network, while Xfinity Series practice and qualifying will be presented tomorrow at 3:30 p.m. ET on USA Network.

With only four races remaining in the regular season, Martin Truex Jr. leads the Cup Series Playoffs points standings followed by William Byron and Denny Hamlin. Kevin Harvick won last year’s Cup Series race at Michigan and owns six career victories at the speedway.

Two-time Daytona 500 Champion and NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., 21-time Cup Series race winner and “The Mayor” of NASCAR Jeff Burton, and Daytona 500-winning crew chief Steve Letarte will serve as analysts for the Cup Series race this Sunday at Michigan International Speedway with lead NASCAR race announcer Rick Allen. Marty Snider, Kim Coon and Parker Kligerman will serve as pit reporters.

Allen, Earnhardt Jr., Burton and NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Dale Jarrett will call the Xfinity Series race on Saturday with Snider and Coon reporting from pit road.

Jarrett and JTG Daugherty Racing team owner Brad Daugherty will anchor studio coverage from the Peacock Pit Box alongside Snider during pre- and post-race coverage on Saturday and Sunday.

Jarrett is a four-time winner at Michigan International Speedway, earning victories in 1991, 1996, 1999, and 2002, while Earnhardt Jr. won at the track in 2008 and 2012.

Last Sunday’s Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway on USA Network was the most-watched Cup Series Richmond race since 2016 , averaging a Total Audience Delivery (TAD) of 2.459 million viewers, while the Xfinity Series race at Road America on NBC and Peacock averaged a TAD of 1.588 million viewers to rank as NBC Sports’ most-watched Xfinity Series race since 2020 . Click here for more details.

The official home of the NASCAR Championship and Playoffs, NBC Sports will present the final 20 NASCAR Cup Series races and 19 NASCAR Xfinity Series races in 2023 across NBC, USA Network and Peacock, culminating with the Championship at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 5-6. Post-race coverage will stream live on Peacock following all Cup Series races this season. Click here for more information on NBC Sports’ 2023 NASCAR coverage.

BROADCAST TEAM

Play by Play: Rick Allen

Analysts: Dale Earnhardt Jr. , Jeff Burton , Steve Letarte (Sunday), Dale Jarrett (Saturday)

Pit Reporters: Marty Snider, Kim Coon, Parker Kligerman

STUDIO COVERAGE TEAM

Host: Marty Snider

Analysts: Brad Daugherty, Dale Jarrett, Steve Letarte (Saturday)

HOW TO WATCH

TV – NBC, USA Network

Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Date Coverage Platform(s) Time (ET) Fri., Aug. 4 NASCAR Xfinity Series Practice and Qualifying USA Network 3:30 p.m. Sat., Aug. 5 NASCAR Cup Series Practice and Qualifying USA Network 12:30 p.m. Countdown to Green – NASCAR Xfinity Series NBC, Peacock 3 p.m. NASCAR Xfinity Series Cabo Wabo 250 NBC, Peacock 3:30 p.m. Sun., Aug. 6 Countdown to Green – NASCAR Cup Series USA Network 2 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 USA Network 2:30 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series Post-Race at Richmond USA Network, Peacock 5:30 p.m.

INDYCAR: BIG MACHINE MUSIC CITY GRAND PRIX

The NTT INDYCAR SERIES heads to the streets of Nashville with the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix this Sunday at noon ET on NBC and Peacock. After sweeping the doubleheader at Iowa Speedway earlier this month, 2023 Indianapolis 500 winner and two-time series champion Josef Newgarden (397 pts) aims to continue to narrow 2021 INDYCAR champion Alex Palou’s (477 pts) lead atop the 2023 points standings with five races remaining this season. Six-time series champion Scott Dixon won last year’s race in Nashville.

Live coverage of qualifying and practice sessions from the street circuit tomorrow and Saturday will stream exclusively on Peacock. The INDY NXT by Firestone race Sunday from Nashville will also stream on Peacock. For more information about Peacock’s comprehensive streaming coverage of the 2023 INDYCAR season and how to sign up, click here.

NBC Sports’ lead INDYCAR commentary team of Leigh Diffey (play-by-play), Townsend Bell (analyst) and James Hinchcliffe (analyst) will call the race. Dave Burns, Kevin Lee and Dillon Welch will provide reports from pit road. Coverage airing on NBC will also stream live on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

NBC Sports’ coverage of the doubleheader from Iowa Speedway on NBC and Peacock earlier this month averaged a combined Total Audience Delivery (TAD) of 1.121 million viewers, up 31% from last year’s combined doubleheader (853,000 viewers). Through 11 races, the 2023 NTT INDYCAR Series is averaging a TAD of 1.512 million viewers to rank as the most-watched season to this point since 2016 , when media rights were split between NBCSN and ABC. Click here for more details.

BROADCAST TEAM

Play by Play: Leigh Diffey

Analysts: Townsend Bell, James Hinchcliffe

Pit Reporters: Dave Burns, Kevin Lee, Dillon Welch

HOW TO WATCH

TV – NBC

Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Date Coverage Platform(s) Time (ET) Fri., Aug. 4 Big Machine Music City Grand Prix – Practice 1 Peacock 4 p.m. Sat., Aug. 5 Big Machine Music City Grand Prix – Practice 2 Peacock 11:40 a.m. Big Machine Music City Grand Prix – Qualifying Peacock 2:45 p.m. Big Machine Music City Grand Prix – Final Warmup Peacock 6:25 p.m. Sun., Aug. 6 INDY NXT Race Peacock 10:05 a.m. Big Machine Music City Grand Prix NBC, Peacock 12 p.m. Big Machine Music City Grand Prix – Post-Race NBC, Peacock 2:30 p.m.

IMSA WEATHERTECH SPORTSCAR CHAMPIONSHIP: SPORTSCAR WEEKEND

Live coverage of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship SportsCar Weekend at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wis., gets underway this Sunday at 11 a.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock. The two-hour, 40-minute race features all five WeatherTech SportsCar Championship car classes in competition: Grand Touring Prototype (GTP), Le Mans Prototype 2 (LMP2), Le Mans Prototype 3 (LMP3), GT Daytona (GTD), and GT Daytona Pro (GTD PRO).

BROADCAST TEAM

Play by Play: Brian Till

Analyst: Calvin Fish

Pit Reporters: Matt Yocum, Hannah Newhouse

HOW TO WATCH

TV – USA Network

Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Date Coverage Platform(s) Time (ET) Sat., Aug. 5 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship SportsCar Weekend Qualifying Peacock 2:10 p.m. Lamborghini Super Trofeo Race 1 Peacock 4:45 p.m. Sun., Aug. 6 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship SportsCar Weekend USA Network, Peacock 11 a.m. Lamborghini Super Trofeo Race 2 Peacock 2:30 p.m. IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge Road America 120 Peacock 3:50 p.m.

MOTOGP: BRITISH GRAND PRIX

The 2023 MotoGP season returns from a month-long break with the British Grand Prix at Silverstone Circuit this Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on NBC. Reigning MotoGP champion Francesco Bagnaia (194 pts) leads the championship points standings through eight races.

Live and on-demand coverage of all races will be available to stream on MotoGP VideoPass, in addition to every session of MotoGP, Moto2™ and Moto3™, and races and qualifying for the FIM Enel MotoE™ World Championship. For more details, click here or visit MotoGP.TV. NBC Sports’ complete season schedule can be found here.

