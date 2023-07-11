Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing New Hampshire Race Advance

The money will establish a scholarship fund for graduating seniors and a financial literacy program at the SLAM! schools, as well as a grant program to encourage continuing education for the SLAM! staff.

Suárez raced a similar paint scheme last year to a ninth-place finish in the New Hampshire race.

SLAM! is a non-profit educational organization operating public charter schools nationwide. GRAMMY®-winning international superstar, entrepreneur and education advocate Armando Christian Pérez (Pitbull), opened the first SLAM! school in Miami in 2012. The SLAM! network has since expanded to 14 tuition-free charter schools in Florida, Nevada, Georgia, Texas and Arizona.

SLAM! schools expose students to careers in sports medicine, media production, marketing, and the arts. SLAM creates a national platform for students to gain industry experience while developing on-the-job skills. Students can earn college credit through robust dual enrollment and Advanced Placement programs. SLAM! is recognized as a “System of Distinction” by Cognia, a global school improvement and accreditation organization. SLAM! is proud to be 1 of 30 systems in over 90 countries that received this award for its service to learners. For more information on SLAM!, visit slamfoundation. org.

Pitbull has been a team partner at Trackhouse Racing since 2021 and visited the shop last year to celebrate with Suárez whose 2022 victory at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway etched himself in the history books as the first Mexican driver to win a Cup race. Pitbull will release his 12th internationally distributed album under the title “Trackhouse" on Sept. 15.

He was intimately involved with the album cover artwork created by Trackhouse which includes the familiar Trackhouse blue, a cityscape of his hometown of Miami, the historic landmark Freedom Tower overlaid in a form of street art as a reminder of his rise from the streets of Miami.

Suárez said he is honored to drive the No. 99 with the SLAM! and album design logos as well as join in a scholarship program.

“I’m glad myself and our race team along with all of our partners are doing something to give back,” said Suárez. "Trackhouse Racing created the program and then gave Ramirez & Co. and IA Capital Group the opportunity to step up and make it a reality and they did! It worked so well last year that everyone wanted to do it again this weekend."

