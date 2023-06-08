RCR Race Preview: Sonoma Raceway

Kyle Busch and the No. 8 McLaren Custom Grills Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Sonoma Raceway… Kyle Busch will be making his 18th NASCAR Cup Series start at Sonoma Raceway this weekend. Busch has two wins at the Northern California road course, winning in 2008 and 2015. He scored a dominating victory in 2008 despite starting 30th, leading 78 of 112 laps. His average running position in the race was 5.92, the best of any driver. In 2015, Busch scored a thrilling victory, crossing the finish line .532-seconds ahead of his brother Kurt. Busch claimed his second Sonoma victory after leading 17 of 110 laps. St. Louis Victory Nuggets… Busch won this past weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway, his third since joining Richard Childress Racing for the 2023 season and ties him with fellow Chevy driver William Byron for most wins in the NASCAR Cup Series this season. The victory was his 63rd career win in the Cup Series and win number 228 across all three NASCAR national series. He led the most laps in the event (121 of 243 laps, 49.79 percent). His average running position in the race was a sizzling 1.96, best of any driver. Get to The Points… With his victory at World Wide Technology Raceway, Busch gained three positions and 10 points on the leader in the Cup Series driver standings. The driver of the McLaren Custom Grills Chevrolet enters Sonoma Raceway in seventh-place, 44 points behind the leader and locked into the NASCAR Playoffs. Did You Know? Since their victory at Road America in 2022, the No. 8 team at Richard Childress Racing has racked up six NASCAR Cup Series wins and four pole positions. Crew chief Randall Burnett is the winningest crew chief in the Cup Series during the last 34 races. The group also has won twice from the pole with two different drivers (Busch and Tyler Reddick) on two different tracks: World Wide Technology Raceway (oval) and Indianapolis Motor Speedway (road course). Finish Where Ya Started… Busch also won the pole position this past weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway, marking the 33rd pole of his Cup Series career. He claimed his first pole since he grabbed the top starting spot at Phoenix in November 2019. About McLaren Custom Grills… McLaren Custom Grills, a Winnipeg, Canada-based BBQ company, specializes in custom BBQ grills for sports fans. The company is dedicated to making a barbeque that any sports fan would be thrilled to call their own, and a brand name that customers are proud to stand behind. In addition to their partnership with Richard Childress Racing, McLaren Custom Grills is the Official Barbeque Grill of the NBA. McLaren Custom Grills can be purchased at mclarencustomgrills.com. KYLE BUSCH QUOTES: You scored an impressive victory at Sonoma Raceway in 2008 after starting deep in the field and leading the most laps. Is that one of your most satisfying road course victories? “Sonoma Raceway in 2008 was a really good time. We didn’t qualify very well and didn’t feel like we had very good speed overall, but the cautions fell perfectly for us that day where we were on pit road and then the cautions fell. We were able to leapfrog the competition and get track position. That happened both times we pitted so that was super-good and made our race super-easy by just being able to run hard up front. We made the most of that day. It was definitely a satisfying victory. That one was really cool. It was my first road course victory so that meant a lot.” You have raced on a couple of different course designs at Sonoma Raceway. What are the challenges of the current layout? “I’ve raced a few different designs at Sonoma Raceway. I enjoy all of them. The carousel is cool, it’s fun. There’s a lot of transition there and there’s a lot of technicality that you’ve got to figure out to be good on that course as well as the chute course. I don’t prefer one over the other. I think the rest of the course is so challenging in itself. What makes Sonoma special is Turn 11, up the hill in Turn 1, the esses, and down the back straightway. It’s just a fun course, very technical.” Do you think the racing at Sonoma Raceway is more physical on the driver than the other road courses? “Sonoma Raceway is one of the more physical road courses on the circuit, for sure. You’re always fighting grip. Even when you’re on the front side of a run, you’re trying to hustle the car. you’re slipping and sliding everywhere trying to make the most of the time while not running off course and keeping the tires somewhat underneath you. You try to minimize the tire degradation as it happens as much as you can, yet you know you’ve got to be fast and try to catch the guys in front of you. And with this new Next Gen race car, that has become even more important and more challenging to get right because everybody seems to be running much closer speeds. A lot of setups are very similar, a lot of brake packages are very similar. It’s hard to find any sort of advantage in that.”