Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Sonoma Raceway

Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Sonoma Raceway

Toyota / Save Mart 350

Sonoma Raceway

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Sunday, June 11 at 3:30 p.m. EST on FOX

 

  • Kaulig Racing has made two starts at Sonoma Raceway in 2022. 
  • The team earned a top-15 finish with Justin Haley in the 2022 Toyota / Save Mart 350.
  • So far in the 2023 NCS season, Kaulig Racing has earned four top-10 finishes.
 

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Gabriel Glas Camaro ZL1

 

  • AJ Allmendinger has made 11 NCS starts at his home track, Sonoma Raceway, where he has earned two top-10 finishes and led 65 laps with an average finish of 23.5. 
  • In the 2023 season, Allmendinger has led one lap, earned one top 10 and four top-15 finishes.

 

 

“Sonoma is always a special, important weekend for me. It’s near where I grew up and I still get to see a lot of friends and family there. Quite honestly, it’s a racetrack that I don’t have a very good average finish. I’ve felt like I’ve always been fast there, but it hasn’t worked out. Being able to run both races [NXS and NCS] I’m really looking forward to it. Sonoma is a racetrack I’ve always wanted to win at knowing it’s my home racetrack and I would be able to do that in front of a lot of friends and family. Hopefully we can go back there and have some success to keep building on our program.”

 

- AJ Allmendinger on Sonoma Raceway
 

Justin Haley, No. 31 Cirkul Camaro ZL1

 

  • Justin Haley has made two starts at Sonoma Raceway in the NCS.
  • Haley's best finish at the road course came with Kaulig Racing last year, as he earned a 12th-place finish in the 2022 Toyota / Save Mart 350.
  • So far in the 2023 season, Haley has earned three top-10 finishes.
  • After completing the 2023 Coca-Cola 600 and Alsco Uniforms 300, Haley now holds the record for the most NASCAR National Series miles completed in a single day by any driver in NASCAR history.

 

"Sonoma is another road course I really enjoy. We finished 12th there last year and had a great day as a team overall. We’ve had a string of really solid races the last few weeks and have worked really well as a team, so I’m looking forward to going into the off weekend on a high note."

 

- Justin Haley on Sonoma Raceway

DoorDash 250

Sonoma Raceway

NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Saturday, June 10 at 8:00 p.m. EST on FS1

 

  • Kaulig Racing will compete in the inaugural NXS race at Sonoma Raceway, the 2023 DoorDash 250.
  • So far in the 2023 NXS season, Kaulig Racing has earned three wins, eight top fives, 21 top-10 finishes, two pole awards and has led 317 laps.
 

AJ Allmendinger, No. 10 Gabriel Glas Chevrolet Camaro

 

  • AJ Allmendinger will make his second NXS start of the 2023 season at Sonoma Raceway.
  • Allmendinger’s last NXS start came at Circuit of the Americans (COTA) earlier this season where he earned Kaulig Racing’s first NXS win of the 2023 season.
  • The No. 10 Chevrolet has earned two wins in the 2023 season with its all-star driver lineup.

 

- AJ Allmendinger on Sonoma Raceway

 

- AJ Allmendinger on Sonoma Raceway
 

Daniel Hemric, No. 11 Cirkul Chevrolet Camaro

 

 

  • Daniel Hemric has made one start at Sonoma in the NCS where he finished 15th.
  • Hemric currently sits 12th in the NXS playoff points with one top five and six top-10 finishes.

 

"Sonoma has so much to offer. The race track is super slick and tire wear is huge. It makes for a fun day behind the wheel wrestling your car around. Hopefully we get the balance close so we can slip and slide around a little less than everyone else.

 

- Daniel Hemric on Sonoma Raceway
 

Chandler Smith, No. 16 Quick Tie Products Chevrolet Camaro

 

  • Chandler Smith has made one start at Sonoma Raceway in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS) and finished fifth.
  • Smith is currently sixth in the NXS points standings with one win, four top fives and six top-10 finishes.

 

"After last week at Portland, I feel like we've found some solid speed on the road courses to take to Sonoma. It won't be the first time I've raced at Sonoma either, so I think that'll help us on Friday to get a baseline of where we're at since it'll be the first time we take the Xfinity car there."

 

- Chandler Smith on Sonoma Raceway

Sonoma Raceway PR

