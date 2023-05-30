LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Race Recap: Coca-Cola 600

Erik Jones finished the race 59 laps down due to an earlier incident where the No. 43 suffered damage to the radiator. The team replaced it and sent Jones back out for the remainder of the event.

Post-Race Quotes: “We had a fast No. 43 U.S. Air Force Chevy, but nothing to really show for it. Appreciate the U.S. Air Force and their support, as well as the family of Major Del Bagno. Just hate that we had the radiator issue, but hopefully we’ll go to St. Louis with the same speed and have a good day.”