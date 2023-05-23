Ty Gibbs / No. 54 Monster Energy Toyota Camry TRD Preview -- Coca Cola 600

No. 54 Monster Energy Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes

FIRST SEASON: Ty Gibbs is competing in his first full NASCAR Cup Series season driving the No. 54 Monster Energy Toyota Camry TRD.

2023: Gibbs is 19 th in the NASCAR point standings and scored four consecutive top-10 finishes in March and April at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, Richmond (Va.) Raceway and Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway.

Gibbs has finished in the top-20 in eight of the 13 Cup Series events.

CHARLOTTE: Gibbs has never started a NASCAR Cup race on the Charlotte oval, but has started two NASCAR Xfinity Series races. He won in May 2021 and finished second in May 2022. He also started on the pole and won the ARCA race in May 2021.

ONE OF THIRTY-SEVEN: Gibbs made his first career NASCAR Cup Series start in July 2022 at Pocono Raceway for 23XI Racing. Gibbs is the 37 th driver younger than 20-years old to make a Cup Series start. Gibbs started at the rear of the field, but completed all 160 laps and finished an impressive 16 th . He has competed in 15 Cup races with a best finish of 10 th at Michigan International Speedway.

NEW RECORD: Gibbs is the youngest driver ever to reach 11 victories in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at age 20 years, one month and one day old. The previous record was held by Joey Logano.

2021: Gibbs completed in only 18 Xfinity races in 2021, but won four races and finished 13 th in the Xfinity Series final driver point standings. That earned him the Xfinity Rookie of the Year award.

WHAT A DEBUT: In Gibbs' Xfinity Series debut in February 2021 at the Daytona Road Course, he led 14 of the 56 laps en route to his first career Xfinity Series win. Gibbs became the youngest driver to win a Xfinity road course race at 18 years, 4 months, 16 days. The Charlotte, N.C., native also became the second-youngest winner in Xfinity Series history after Joey Logano who won in June 2008 at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta when he was 18 years and 21 days old.

IN GOOD COMPANY: Gibbs is the sixth driver to win in his Xfinity Series debut, joining Dale Earnhardt, Joe Ruttman, Ricky Rudd, Terry Labonte and Kurt Busch. Those five drivers had already driven in the NASCAR Cup Series before racing in the Xfinity Series.

ARCA CHAMPIONS: Gibbs became the 2021 ARCA Menard Series Champions on the strength of 10 wins, plus one win each in ARCA West and ARCA East.

ATOP THE PIT BOX: Veteran crew chief Chris Gayle will oversee the No. 54 team’s efforts in the 2023 season. Gale, who is from Little Rock, Arkansas, has led his drivers to two NASCAR Cup Series victories and 37 Xfinity Series wins. He was also the crew chief of the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series championship with Gibbs. The list of drivers Gayle has visited victory lane with includes Gibbs, Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Sam Hornish Jr., Erik Jones, Elliott Sadler, Christopher Bell and John Hunter Nemechek.

JGR AT CHARLOTTE: Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) has 146 total starts at Charlotte in Cup competition with eight wins, 57 top-five and 87 top-10 finishes. The team has led 3,818 laps.

RACE INFO: The NASCAR Cup Series race at Charlotte is scheduled for 6 pm EDT on Sunday, May 28 and will be broadcast on FOX, SiriusXM Channel 90 and PRN.

Ty Gibbs, Driver of the No. 54 Monster Energy Toyota Camry TRD

“I’ve never done the 600, but am looking forward to it. It’s a historic race and it’s one of the big races on the calendar. We’ve run well at Charlotte in ARCA and Xfinity so hopefully we can keep doing well. I like Charlotte and it’s the home race. The team has done a great job and the pit crew won the competition last week at North Wilkesboro. I’m sure we’ll bring a good Monster Energy Toyota Camry TRD. I’m also ready to run the Xfinity race with the He Gets Us Toyota GR Supra. Should be a fun weekend.”

JGR PR