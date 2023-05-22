Stewart-Haas Racing: NASCAR All-Star Race from North Wilkesboro

NASCAR All-Star Race: 200 laps, with a competition break at or around lap 100 (125 miles)

● Race Winner: Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet)

Note: The NASCAR All-Star Race was comprised of drivers who won a points-paying race in 2022 or 2023, fulltime drivers who have previously won the All-Star Race, fulltime drivers who have won a NASCAR Cup Series championship, and drivers who advanced from the All-Star Open.

SHR Finish in NASCAR All-Star Race:

● Chase Briscoe (Started 5th, Finished 4th / Running, completed 200 of 200 laps)

● Kevin Harvick (Started 15th, Finished 18th / Running, completed 198 of 200 laps)

All-Star Open: 100 laps, with a competition break at or around lap 40 (62.5 miles)

● Race Winner: Josh Berry of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet)

● Second Place: Ty Gibbs of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota)

● Fan Vote Winner: Noah Gragson of Legacy Motor Club (Chevrolet)

Note:The All-Star Open was the undercard event to the NASCAR All-Star Race, where non-qualified drivers attempted to race their way into the All-Star Race by winning the Open, finishing second in the Open, or by winning the fan vote.

SHR Finish in All-Star Open:

● Aric Almirola (Started 9th, Finished 3rd / Running, completed 100 of 100 laps)

● Ryan Preece (Started 8th, Finished 4th / Running, completed 100 of 100 laps)

SHR Notes:

● This was Briscoe’s second All-Star Race. He finished 18th last year.

● Harvick has competed in every single NASCAR All-Star Race in his 23-year career, the most of any active NASCAR Cup Series driver.

Race Notes:

● Kyle Larson won the All-Star Race with a 4.537-second margin over runner-up Bubba Wallace. It was his third win in the All-Star Race.

● The All-Star Race featured just three lead changes between two different drivers – Larson and Daniel Suárez. Twenty-four drivers comprised the field.

Sound Bites:

“We were really, really fast at the end. I felt like if I could’ve ever just gotten the lead, I would’ve been hard to beat, but I’m sure a lot of other guys would say that too. It was definitely frustrating. We kind of got beat around there on that one restart. I went from running fourth to seventh or eighth, and had to drive back up to fourth. I felt like we were one of the few cars that could pass. I’m proud of that effort, but I would've obviously loved to win a million dollars. Truthfully, with how our last couple of weeks have been, just to get a good run and prove that we can run with these guys is nice.” – Chase Briscoe, driver of the No. 14 HighPoint.com Ford Mustang

Next Up:

The NASCAR Cup Series returns to points-paying racing on Sunday, May 28 with the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway. The race gets underway at 6 p.m. EDT with live coverage provided by FOX and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

TSC PR