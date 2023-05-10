United Rentals Racing: Ryan Preece Darlington Advance

What does this opportunity to honor your dad over NASCAR Throwback Weekend with this paint scheme mean to you?

“He sacrificed so much for me growing up – I know he has. He didn’t have the opportunities, but he gave me every opportunity to succeed as a racer. So, I feel like this is an opportunity to really say thank you and have his car on the racetrack. This experience right here is probably the coolest one that we’ve had yet. My dad comes to a lot of the races, he tries to be at all of them. It’s special that he’s at the track every weekend now, and it’s even more special that this weekend he gets the recognition he deserves.”

How did the idea of running a throwback to your dad’s Pro Stock come about, and how special is this for you and your dad?

“My father had a Pro Stock, that’s what they used to call them, and he raced at Thompson, from what I remember growing up. When I was a little kid, I used to go out there and he’d be working on it. One of my first memories in a racecar was sitting next to him on the floor and him driving up the road. That’s the significance to me. That’s when I kind of felt my passion for racing coming to light and really wanting to do it. There are a lot of Cup cars and a lot of old Cup cars and guys who have been in the sport for a long time but, to me, this is something that was special to me. This is something that I can really tell a story behind and tell the story of my love for racing. It was the beginning of racing for me.”

Talk about the paint scheme and what it’s been like bringing that back to life?

“We didn’t have a lot of crazy designs on our own racecars – they were pretty plain, nothing crazy. But the biggest thing for me that stands out is the roof being all blue. His racecar at the time, the pillars and the roof were solid blue with solid blue numbers, and him being the No. 4 back in the day, I felt like this was the closest opportunity I could get to doing something like that.”

What’s one of the biggest lessons you’ve learned from your dad?

“Don’t be OK with being average. This is something that I say all the time, but he wouldn’t ever let me sit down and just not do anything. If I was sitting around, he’d tell me to find something to do. Well, when you’re in a racecar, you’re always working. You’re always pushing to get that next spot or whatever, you’re never content. Well, that’s the same thing outside the racecar. My dad taught me that, he’s always been a really hard worker. He was always working and I’m the same way now. I’m always doing something and, if I’m not, I’m finding something to do. That’s something my dad instilled in me.”

Heading to Darlington this weekend, what is the racing like at a track that has a huge emphasis on tire management?

“Darlington is a place that you have to be smart at. You want to race as hard as you can and get your car up front and in that clean air. But with the tire fall-off, you’ve got to be careful not to tear yourself up. The guys around you are going to be doing the same thing and you can easily get scooped up in another mess, too. Restarts are pretty crucial at Darlington, too, because it’s easy to get caught up in that moment and not be able to get back into the right place in line. Everyone knows about the ‘Darlington Stripe,’ too. There’s a fine line between getting a stripe and running that wall, and not running the wall and completely losing it or wrecking your car. We’re on defense right now, I’ve been saying that for a few weeks and our team knows it. I know what we have to do and I want to be there at the end, but we will also have to be patient this weekend so we can be there at the end.”

You’ve had some solid finishes in other series at Darlington, most recently in the Truck Series last year. Does that experience help you at all for this weekend?

“I mean, the cars and trucks are so different than the Cup cars, but I think any experience on a track is important and makes a difference. With my situation last year and not running fulltime in the Cup Series, having a start there, even in the Trucks, is definitely something. Thankfully, I’ve been to the track plenty of other times in Cup, and although it hasn’t been with the NextGen car, it’s still experience. That means something and I’ve taken a lot of notes, as well as relied on my teammates and my crew chief to put together our plan to execute this weekend. I’m excited, I think we’ll be good and I’m ready to get out there.”

TSC PR