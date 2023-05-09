No. 10 Smithfield Ford Racing: Aric Almirola Darlington Advance

What is your relationship like with Dale Earnhardt Jr.? “I have a great relationship with Dale Jr. He believed in me at a time when I needed somebody to believe in me to give me the opportunity to go drive an Xfinity car, and it started way before that. I met Junior when I was 19 years old when I moved to North Carolina to drive for Joe Gibbs Racing, and when I moved up here I moved into a house and rented a room from Mark McFarland, who was driving Dale Jr.’s Late Model and Hooters Cup car. So we would go over after working at Gibbs at 5 o’clock and I would go over to Junior’s and we would work on Mark’s Hooters Cup car and his Late Model. I spent a lot of time over there hanging out, helping them work on cars, drinking beer, partying, and all sorts of stuff, so I’ve been friends with Junior for a long time. Then, he was my boss when he gave me the opportunity to run his Xfinity car, and that propelled me into an opportunity to go Cup racing with Richard Petty. He was incredibly gracious when I had another year still left on my contract to drive an Xfinity car for him. When I got the phone call from ‘The King,’ I remember being so nervous to make that phone call to Junior, and I was like, ‘I have to do it.’ Richard Petty just got off the phone and said, ‘Hey, I want you to come drive the 43 car,’ so I called Dale and he answered and we talked about it and he said, ‘Absolutely. This is exactly why he started this program – to give guys an opportunity to go Cup racing and so, the fact that you have another year left on your contract, don’t worry about it. I’ll work that out with Kelly (Earnhardt) and our sponsors, but you need to go take this opportunity and you need to go Cup racing.’ And it was to go Cup racing against him. He was still Cup racing at the time. He’s a great person and he’s been incredibly gracious to me from the time I moved to North Carolina, befriending me and letting me be a part of everything. I’m really honored to have this opportunity to run this throwback scheme of his.” Does this paint scheme mean even more now with your shared love of baseball with your son Alex? “Absolutely. Having that bond with Alex over a shared passion for baseball certainly does mean more. Alex loves baseball. We’ve dabbled in all these sports, and he’s done a little bit of go-kart racing, as well, but his passion for baseball is superior to everything else, and I love it as well. To see Alex light up going to watch a baseball game, or the fact that a 10-year-old boy can sit on the couch and watch a whole nine-inning baseball game that most adults can’t do, and to share that interest with him is really special. Then you know, for me, to have this opportunity to run a baseball-themed racecar and to have that common bond with him certainly means more.” Where did your love of baseball come from? “This comes from my family growing up Hispanic in Tampa, Florida, like if you don’t play baseball there’s something wrong with you. My dad and my uncle played baseball, my stepdad played baseball, and my mom played softball. I had no choice but to play baseball. Everybody in my