CHEVROLET NCS AT DOVER: Daniel Suarez Accident Quote

Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Pitbull/Freeway Insurance Camaro ZL1 - Accident Quote

Suarez said he just snapped loose and got into the wall. What were the conditions like out there in the first 30 laps?

“The conditions were perfect. I don’t think it had anything to do with the track. The track was good, the car was really good. For how quick I lost the car, I think I had a tire going down or something because it happened instantly. My car wasn’t loose and I didn’t have a warning or anything. It’s unfortunate to be out of the race this early at a race track that we normally run very well at.”

GM PR