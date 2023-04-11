Bass Pro Shops Racing: Martin Truex Jr. Martinsville Advance

When you think about the short-track package and what you learned at Richmond, what are you expecting at Martinsville this weekend? “Definitely high confidence going into Martinsville compared to last year. Short tracks were a struggle for us last year, Martinsville especially. To be able to go run like we did at the Clash and win, and then how we ran at Richmond, it gives me a lot of confidence going forward that our Martinsville stuff should be good. I love going there, it’s been a really good track for us over the years aside from last year. Hopefully we can continue that and use that going forward with our Bass Pro Shops Camry.” What are the challenges of racing at Martinsville as far as navigating it lap to lap and controlling your emotions there? “The biggest thing is just the beating and banging that happens there and getting knocked out of the way. For me, I’ve really only had one issue there, which was getting taken out of the race at the end in 2018. It gets like that at Martinsville, it’s just a tough track. When it comes down to a few laps to go, you can go down there and blow the corner and run into somebody and can get the spot. That’s where the frustration comes from there, from a lot of drivers over the years.” In the recent past you’ve raced at Martinsville at night, and this will be a day race. What’s the biggest difference between night and day racing there? “It’s really not that different. The biggest change is just when it’s either warmer or cooler. I don’t think nighttime has changed it a whole bunch, maybe just slightly. A lot of it depends on the tire and if it puts rubber down. That’s really the game-changer from our standpoint, it changes the track more than anything.” TSC PR