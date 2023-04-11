Live Fast Motorsports Announces Anthony Alfredo’s Second Race

Live Fast Motorsports announces that Anthony Alfredo will be partnering with Andy’s Frozen Custard to pilot the #78 Chevy Camaro this weekend in Martinsville, VA. This will be Alfredo’s second 2023 NASCAR Cup Series race.

“I am really thankful for the opportunity to run at Martinsville Speedway in the NASCAR cup series with Live Fast Motorsports,” Anthony said. “It’s really special to have Andy’s Frozen Custard support me for my second cup race of the season as well. Double duty at Richmond went pretty well, so I’m looking forward to improving on that this weekend”

Andy’s Frozen Custard started in Osage Beach, Missouri in 1986 and has since taken over 14 states with their frozen treat. They have since found their sweet spot with Alfredo in the racing community.

“We have a relationship with Anthony Alfredo that began several years ago and we are excited to be working with him again for the 2023 season as it creates more opportunities for our fans to enjoy the NASCAR experience with their family, friends and favorite frozen treats,” said Andy Kuntz, CEO and owner of Andy’s Frozen Custard. “Our motorsports alliance has allowed us to reach more fans and it has been very productive for our brand and our stores. I grew up in a family with a 30-year history of being motorsports fans and that tradition continues today with my extended Andy’s family. Our company continues to support regional and developing drivers and we remain committed to being a part of the racing community for years to come.”

Tune in on April 16 at 3:00PM EST on FS1.

LFM PR