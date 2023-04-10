Buescher Finishes 18th after Strong Ending in Bristol Dirt Race

Chris Buescher had a top-10 in his sights on the final restart of Sunday night’s Bristol Dirt Race, but a spin just in front of the Fastenal Ford set him back in the closing laps to finish 18th.

Buescher began the night from the 27th position after finishing seventh in his heat race Saturday night. In total, cautions dominated much of the action with 14 in total that spanned 73 laps.

Buescher worked his way inside the top-20 halfway through the second stage and went on to finish 17th at the end of it by lap 150. After restarting there with 100 to go, the 2022 Bristol night race winner began methodically picking off positions as four cautions flew in the final stage alone.

He was 15th on a restart with 43 laps remaining, and worked his way to 12th when the final caution flew with 15 to go. He fired off 12th with eight to go, turning some of his fastest laps of the race when the No. 12 went spinning just in front, forcing Buescher to check up on the high side, ultimately losing all momentum. With just a handful of laps remaining he was only able to battle back to 18th.

Race action continues next week at another short track, Martinsville Speedway, with race coverage Sunday set for 3 p.m. on FS1. Radio coverage can be heard on MRN and SiriusXM Channel 90.

RFK PR