Nascar Hall of Fame and Team Penske Unveil 19th Car In ‘Glory Road: 75 Years’ Exhibit

The NASCAR Hall of Fame and Team Penske today announced that the 2022 DAYTONA 500-winning No. 2 Discount Tire Ford Mustang is joining the NASCAR Hall of Fame’s ‘Glory Road: 75 Years’ exhibit. Proudly positioned at the front of the popular Glory Road display inside the NASCAR Hall of Fame, the Discount Tire Ford Mustang becomes the 19th and final car to join the fifth generation of the must-see exhibit. With 33 degrees of banking and featuring some of the most significant vehicles in NASCAR history displayed on the Glory Road “track,” the exhibit expands to 19 cars in 2023 for the first time in its history.

On Tuesday, Austin Cindric, driver of the No. 2 Team Penske Ford Mustang, joined Winston Kelley, Executive Director of the NASCAR Hall of Fame, Michael Nelson, President of NASCAR Operations for Team Penske, and Tom Williams, Executive Vice President and Chief Experience Officer for Discount Tire, to reveal the newest addition to ‘Glory Road: 75 Years.’

“It’s surreal to see a car with my name on it in the NASCAR Hall of Fame,” said Cindric, the 2022 DAYTONA 500 Champion and the reigning NASCAR Cup Series Rookie of the Year. “Winning the DAYTONA 500 is an amazing achievement for me, our team and our partners. So, to say this car is important to us, is an understatement. I know it will be in great hands. There's a lot of history in that place. I'm proud to have it on display as part of the experience.”

‘Glory Road: 75 Years’ features a diverse display of historical machines that pays tribute to the people, cars and moments that have helped shaped NASCAR racing from its formative years to the current era, spanning the sport’s first 75 years. The addition of the Ford Mustang that Cindric drove to victory in last year’s DAYTONA 500 marks the first car from the Next Gen era to be featured in the display at the Hall of Fame.

“As the league celebrates its 75th anniversary this year, our team is proud to play a part in that history,” said Michael Nelson, President of NASCAR Operations for Team Penske. “When I look at all the cars on ‘Glory Road’ and I see the No. 2 Discount Tire Ford Mustang, it’s a reminder of our team’s hard work and the success that comes from their effort and dedication.”

Cindric’s historic victory – the first-ever by a rookie racer in the DAYTONA 500 – came in just his eighth start in NASCAR’s premier series. The win also serves as a key highlight of the partnership between Team Penske and Discount Tire, as the two organizations celebrate their 14th year together in 2023.

“It’s exciting to be here with Austin (Cindric) and the No. 2 Team Penske crew as we’re reunited with the DAYTONA 500-winning Discount Tire Ford Mustang to see it become a true part of NASCAR history,” said Tom Williams, Executive Vice President and Chief Experience Officer at Discount Tire. “We’ve enjoyed 36 wins and five Championships with Team Penske, and we look forward to achieving more milestones together in the seasons to come.”

Fans can view the Discount Tire Ford Mustang on display in ‘Glory Road: 75 Years’ during regular business hours at the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

Team Penske PR